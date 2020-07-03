10 Doncaster pubs with great beer gardens according to Tripadvisor you can look forward to visiting
Published 3rd Jul 2020, 09:05 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST
With temperatures soaring today, forecast to be hotter in Doncaster than Corfu, here are pubs with great beer gardens according to Tripadvisor you can look forward to visiting.
1. The Burghwallis Pub, Burghwallis
It has a beer garden to the front and back. Photo: Google Maps
2. The White Hart, Wadworth
There is seating to the front of the pub. Photo: Google Maps
3. Thornhurst Manor, Owston
The pub has seating which looks out onto their manicured gardens. Photo: Google Maps
4. The Haxey Gate Inn Restaurant, Misterton
The pub's beer garden overlooks the River Idle. Photo: Google Maps