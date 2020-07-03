It has a artificial lawn area which is fenced in. There is also several social distanced seating areas.placeholder image
It has a artificial lawn area which is fenced in. There is also several social distanced seating areas.

10 Doncaster pubs with great beer gardens according to Tripadvisor you can look forward to visiting

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 3rd Jul 2020, 09:05 BST
Updated 20th Mar 2025, 10:59 BST
With temperatures soaring today, forecast to be hotter in Doncaster than Corfu, here are pubs with great beer gardens according to Tripadvisor you can look forward to visiting.

See if you agree.

It has a beer garden to the front and back.

1. The Burghwallis Pub, Burghwallis

It has a beer garden to the front and back. Photo: Google Maps

There is seating to the front of the pub.

2. The White Hart, Wadworth

There is seating to the front of the pub. Photo: Google Maps

The pub has seating which looks out onto their manicured gardens.

3. Thornhurst Manor, Owston

The pub has seating which looks out onto their manicured gardens. Photo: Google Maps

The pub's beer garden overlooks the River Idle.

4. The Haxey Gate Inn Restaurant, Misterton

The pub's beer garden overlooks the River Idle. Photo: Google Maps

