Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel is back.

The game show has returned for a sixth season.

But which celebrities will be on the line-up?

A brand new season of The Wheel is just a few hours away. Michael McIntyre’s hit game show will be back this evening.

Fans will be able to tune in after Strictly for the start of series six of The Wheel. It will feature a stacked line-up of celebs, including a favourite from Celebrity Traitors.

But when can you expect the show to be on this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:

What time does The Wheel start today?

Michael McIntyre is the genial host of game show The Wheel. Photo BBC | BBC

The game show is set to make its highly anticipated return this weekend. The Wheel will return this evening (October 23) following Strictly Come Dancing.

It is due to start at 8.20pm and it will run for approximately one hour. The show is due to finish at 9.20pm.

What to expect from The Wheel tonight?

Launched during the pandemic, Michael McIntrye says that he came up with the idea for the show in the bath. It is known for edge-of-your seat jeopardy, big laughs and a colossal spinning Wheel sees contestants hope to answer their way to a fortune, guided by seven celebrity experts.

The preview for tonight’s instalment, via Radio Times , reads: “The comedian hosts the game show in which contestants answer questions with the aid of celebrity experts - aware that one wrong answer means someone else gets a chance.”

Who are the celebs on The Wheel today?

The line-up for season six includes one of the breakout stars of Celebrity Traitors. Michael McIntyre will be joined by: Susan Wokoma, Roman Kemp, Layton Williams, Katherine Ryan, Jill Scott, Joe Marler, Steve Pemberton and Reece Shearsmith.

Will there be more of The Wheel?

Earlier in the year, the BBC announced that it had renewed both The Big Show and The Wheel for two more seasons each.

Michael McIntyre said: “I’m so proud of the success of both The Big Show and The Wheel. This will take the Big Show up to its 10th series, which is an amazing achievement for everyone involved.

“The Wheel was a show we made in lockdown while we couldn’t film the Big Show, but it’s become equally beloved. Someone came up to me recently while I was walking the dog and said they “loved The Big Wheel”, I have no idea whether they meant The Big Show, The Wheel or both shows, they may have just come from The London Eye”.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “We're committed to bringing our audiences unmissable Saturday Night entertainment that brings everyone together in front of the TV. With plenty of fantastic brand-new episodes of The Wheel and Michael McIntyre's Big Show coming to BBC One and iPlayer - there can be no doubt that Michael has well and truly cemented his position as Mr Saturday Night on the BBC!”

