The Traitors cast have come from far and wide for the latest edition of the mega-popular competition show. 25 contestants started the journey to the famous castle in Scotland - but in a major twist, three were seemingly eliminated before the game even started.

The first murder also took place - and we’ll be updating a list of all the murdered and banished contestants throughout the series. The latest episode has been released early in an early 2025 gift to fans.

For the third season of The Traitors, the BBC has pulled together a very diverse set of players - who range from across the British Isles. Here is where all of the contestants hail from.

1 . Alex - Whitby This 29-year-old care manager comes from Whitby, along the coast of North Yorkshire. He is a faithful as of the first episode.

2 . Alexander - London The former British diplomat comes from London. He was one of three players to seemingly leave the show before the game even began.

3 . Anna - County Wicklow, Ireland The 28-year-old swimming teacher hails from County Wicklow, south of Dublin. She is a faithful as of the first episode.