The Traitors fan favourite Linda has spoken about her departure

The Traitors' favourite Linda has spoken about her departure from the show.

She was banished in Wednesday (January 15) night’s episode.

Linda had been under suspicion since the start - and it finally caught up with her.

This story contains spoilers from The Traitors season three episode seven. Be warned.

The Traitors star Linda won the hearts of fans - but her time on the show has come to an end. After being under suspicion from the start, she was finally banished at the roundtable.

The retired opera singer quickly became a favourite with viewers online, particularly for her rather haphazard game playing as a traitor - sparking plenty of memes. She left in the seventh episode after being voted out by her fellow players.

Linda’s departure came after the cliff-hanger from last week was finally resolved and Fozia was revealed to be the player who was ‘murdered’ in the deadly card game. After the episode she appeared on The Traitors: Uncloaked and discussed her time on the show.

Linda’s first words after being banished

Speaking about her departure on “I thought I came over really stupid. When I originally applied to the show, I applied because I’m a really good liar. But when you get there, I metamorphosed into something else. I think that is because Jake picked me out on the first day.”

Linda also revealed that she had lived in the Netherlands for 30 years, while working as an opera singer. And she performed a line from a song for the BBC Two spin-off show.

She also addressed the infamous head turn and confirmed she was “absolutely not” aware it happened. She explained: “I didn’t even hear words, I just turned my head and he happened to notice me on that word.”

How have fans reacted to Linda’s departure?

Linda had become a social media favourite during her time in The Traitors Castle - and it meant there were plenty of bittersweet reactions on social media.

One person wrote: “I can’t believe we lost Fozia and Linda in the same episode.” Another added: “Goodbye England’s rose.”

A social media user said: “Not our Queen Linda, think I’m more sad about this than when Queen Lizzie died.” One echoed: “RIP linda but thank you for your services to camp.”