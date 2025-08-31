The Inheritance will make its grand debut on Channel 4 tonight! 👀📺

Channel 4 has a new game show starting tonight (August 31).

Contestants head to a stately home to compete for a fortune left in a will.

But who are the hosts and what can you expect?

It is set to be a big autumn for Channel 4 and it is kicking-off early. The broadcaster is set to introduce audiences to a brand new game show tonight (August 31) in the form of The Inheritance.

The Great British Bake Off is also just a couple of days away as well. The start date has been confirmed - learn more here.

Educating Yorkshire is making its grand return this weekend. The broadcaster has certainly come out swinging as the leaves begin to fall.

The Inheritance promises to scratch a bit of that itch left by the ending of Destination X and The Fortune Hotel. It will see thirteen strangers heading to a stately home in the attempt to win a share of a fortune left by The Deceased.

When is The Inheritance on TV?

Elizabeth Hurley (L) and Rob Rinder (R) in The Inheritance | Channel 4

The first episode of the new game show is set to premiere this evening (August 31), Channel 4 has confirmed. It will start at 9pm and follows the return of Educating Yorkshire.

If you are intrigued by what is on show after the episode, a second one is due to air tomorrow night (September 1) as well. Both episodes will run for approximately one hour and can also be watched on demand via Channel 4’s catch-up platform (formerly called All4/ 4oD).

The Inheritance will have 12 episodes in total.

Who are the hosts of The Inheritance?

Channel 4’s new game show will feature two extremely familiar faces. Elizabeth Hurley will play the fabulously glamourous benefactor, The Deceased, in the show.

Broadcaster, barrister and author Robert Rinder MBE is The Executor. He will make sure The Deceased’s will is followed through with.

He said: “This is a high-stakes strategy game served with a side of scheming and sabotage. As The Executor I enforce the rules, keep the chaos in check - more or less - and make sure our players are deserving of every glittering penny left by our dearly departed deceased, played by the iconic Elizabeth Hurley.”

Elizabeth added: “It’s a thrill to be part of this clever game, playing The Deceased; it all takes place on her huge estate in the English countryside and she dresses to the nines in every scene.”

What to expect from The Inheritance?

Sounding a bit like The Traitors and other social deduction games, like the recently concluded Destination X, it promises to be great fun. Thirteen strangers are summoned to a grand stately home.

They are there to compete for part of the fortune left in the will of The Deceased, a fabulously glamourous benefactor played by Elizabeth Hurley. But winning the money won’t be easy.

The Deceased had a wicked sense of humour and has designed a mischievous game to ensure only the best players can get their hands on her inheritance. Overseeing the stipulations of The Deceased’s will is her Executor and trusted legal counsel, Robert Rinder.

The lucky thirteen must work as a team to complete The Deceased’s final requests, a series of devilishly difficult assignments that will demand they are clever, collaborative and cunning.

The Deceased’s game has a delicious twist: only one player can claim the money gained in each request, so it’s up to one of them to persuade the others that they alone deserve the cash they earn together.

The Inheritance is a game of wit, willpower, persuasion and betrayal, where it’s not about who deserves the money, but who is willing to outplay, out-charm and out-scheme the competition to claim it. It is camp, cut-throat and completely gripping.

