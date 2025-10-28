The Great British Bake Off has set the date for its 2025 final 🍰👀📺

Bake Off is nearly over for another year.

The date for the series 16 final has been set.

But who will be competing for the grand prize?

A date has been set for the final of The Great British Bake Off. The iconic cookery competition is preparing to crown its 16th winner - and it is almost here.

Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood have selected their line-up for the 2025 grand finale after a dramatic semi-final. Viewers were promised it would be ‘close’ and it lived up to the hype.

The four semi-finalists pulled out all the stops in a bid to secure a spot in the series 16 final. Recap all the action from week nine here.

But now the sun has set on the semi-final and the three finalists have been confirmed, viewers will want to know when the final takes place? Here’s all you need to know:

When is the Great British Bake Off final?

Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

The show has occupied the same Tuesday evening slot throughout the whole of its sixteenth season - and the previous years as well. In fact, I am not sure I can remember a time when it wasn't on a Tuesday night.

The final of The Great British Bake Off series 16 will take place on Tuesday, November 4. Make sure you note that down in your calendar or set a reminder.

It is due to start at 8pm and will be another 75 minute episode. The final will finish by 9.15pm with the winner being announced just before the end - based on previous finals.

Who is in the Great British Bake Off final?

The four semi-finalists headed into the iconic tent this evening (October 28), knowing there were only three spots in the final. It meant one would have to go home.

The full line-up for the Great British Bake Off series 16 final includes:

Aaron

Jasmine

Tom

What to expect from the Bake Off final?

The preview for next week’s final, via Radio Times , reads: “The three finalists bake a classic British iced bun in the signature, a tower of French delights in the technical and for their showstopper take on the challenge of making the largest ever cake in Bake Off history.

“As ever, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding encourage the bakers, while judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith taste their efforts - but only one can be crowned winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025.”

