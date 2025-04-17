Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Apprentice’s series 19 final will see one candidate win a £250,000 investment 📺

The Apprentice will crown its 2025 winner tonight.

Anisa Khan or Dean Franklin will win the £250,000 investment.

But what time will it be on TV?

It is hard to believe but it is almost time for the final of The Apprentice. After 12 weeks of fierce competition, one of the candidates will soon walk away with a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar.

All that stands in their way is one final challenge. Whether you have been watching week-by-week or just want to tune in for the last episode, audiences will want to make sure they don’t get caught out by the schedule.

What time is The Apprentice final on TV?

Lord Sugar with fellow judges Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell (Image: BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston) | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston

Viewers can expect the conclusion of the long-running BBC show’s 19th series to start at the usual time of 9pm. Unlike previous seasons it hasn’t been moved to another day and will air today (April 17).

It will be followed directly by The Apprentice: You’re Hired which has jumped over from BBC Two for the final. The final will run for approximately 60 minutes, it has been confirmed.

How to watch The Apprentice 2025 final?

The show has called BBC One home throughout series 19 and that is not going to change for the final. It will air on the Beeb’s flagship channel and will also be available to watch live (or on catch up) via iPlayer.

Spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Hired (rebranded from You’re Fired for the final) has been moved over to BBC One as well. It will follow directly after the conclusion of the 2025 series.

What to expect from The Apprentice final?

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “Finalists Anisa Khan and Dean Franklin grasp their last chance to convince Lord Sugar to make them his new partner with a £250,000 investment in their proposed businesses. Contestants ejected earlier in the series return to help them create brands and advertising campaigns, before they deliver the pitch of their lives to industry experts.

“One finalist tries to keep their cool, while the other is determined to prove they can take a slice of the competition.”

