The Apprentice will crown its series 19 winner in just two weeks time. There are only three episodes left in the series - with the highly anticipated interview stage set to take place in seven days' time.
Recent weeks have seen the show raise the stakes with a series of double firings, which has cut the candidates to just seven. The show is celebrating 20 years on TV - having made its debut back in February 2005, if you can believe it.
But as we head towards the final weeks of the show - and the much anticipated interview stage - you might be wondering who is the favourite to be fired next. Gambling.com has named the favourite to win - and who is most likely to go home in week ten.
