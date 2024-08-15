Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Excitement is high as Taylor Swift returns to the UK with the final part of her Eras Tour European leg - and fans think they’ve sussed out who will be joining her on stage.

The celebrated singer-songwriter will take to the stage for five nights at Wembley Stadium, beginning on Thursday, August 15. The shows are set to be extra special for Swift, who prepares to close out the European leg of the record-breaking Eras Tour.

While Paramore and Sofia Isella are set to open the show with supporting sets, Swifties think that they have figured out some special guests that will join Taylor herself on stage for some longed-for duets. Ed Sheeran and Post Malone are the names on the lips of fans set to grace the Wembley stage.

Taylor collaborated multiple times with Ed, with the pair releasing the songs Everything Has Changed, End Game, Afterglow and The Joker And The Queen. Post Malone featured on Taylor’s newest album The Tortured Poets Department, on the single Fortnight.

Taylor Swift onstage during the Eras Tour in her Reputation costume (Photo by Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana) | Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

One fan pointed out that on a promotional image for the London tour dates, a typewriter symbol and a hat symbol could be seen next to the shows on the 17th and 19th respectively. Taylor is always one to include easter eggs in her promotional material with a correlation made between Ed and Post Malone on the symbols.

The typewriter symbol has been linked to the Fortnight video, and in particular a picture of Taylor and Post Malone on set posing next to a ‘TTPD’ typewriter. The hat is regarded by fans to be the famous ‘Red’ hat, which is similar to the one worn by Taylor during the 2013 Red tour when Ed surprised her with an on stage appearance.

Adding fuel to the fire, fans also spotted that Post Malone is set to released his new album F-1 Trillion on August 16, just one day before he could join Taylor on stage. Some have also pointed out that Ed is good friends with Maisie Peters, who will support Taylor the same day he is rumoured to join Taylor for a duet.

It comes as another highly anticipated announcement seems imminent for fans - the release of her Reputation (Taylor’s Version) album. An exhibition of Taylor’s personal items charting her rise to global success is currently on display at the V&A Museum in London, but fans spotted that a “small section” of it will be closed on Friday, August 16 due to “museum events”.

However, some believe that this break could mean that Taylor could be borrowing out some of her Reputation-era artefacts to use in the show for a big announcement, as she did for the Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) announcement in Nashville in May. Swifties will need to wait until the moment to find out if the rumours are true however, with Taylor keeping characteristically quiet over any surprises in her set as of yet.