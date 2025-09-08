Task has viewers raving about its ‘tremendous’ first episode 👀📺

Task has viewers raving after ‘tremendous’ first episode.

Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the crime series.

But how can you watch it on UK TV?

A TV show that has viewers absolutely raving about it will debut on British TV tonight. Mark Ruffalo leads the cast of the ‘tremendous’ crime drama Task.

The HBO miniseries will be coming to our shores via Sky Atlantic and the streaming service Now. It is from the writer behind the acclaimed Kate Winslet show Mare of Easttown.

The first episode was broadcast overnight in America and already has viewers singing its praises. Here’s all you need to know:

Ben Doherty in Task episode 1 | Peter Kramer/HBO

HBO’s latest buzzy series is the Mark Ruffalo starring Task, which is set to be a miniseries. After its debut in the US last night, viewers have been left raving about it.

Audiences rushed to social media to share their breathless reactions to the first episode. One wrote: “Yeah, Task on HBO is tremendous.”

Another added: “Task on HBO Max has one of the best pilots I've seen in a long time. Reminds me of other great crime miniseries like The Night Of and We Own This City. Also has some great DelCo/Philly accents, and a shot of what I think is the Roundhouse in Philly (the police headquarters here).”

A viewer said: “The first episode of Task was too good. Will be seated for the next seven episodes.” One declared: “Oh, HBO Sundays is so back.”

How to watch Task in the UK?

Sky Atlantic and Now TV will be the home of the latest HBO export - as has been the case for years now. For the early birds, it will be available from 2am, but it will also get a proper Monday night television slot from today (September 8).

It will be live at 9pm and episodes will run for approximately an hour.

Who is in the cast of Task?

The crime drama is set to feature some pretty big names, including of course Marvel favourite Mark Ruffalo. It includes:

Mark Ruffalo

Tom Pelphrey

Emilia Jones

Jamie McShane

Sam Keeley

Thuso Mbedu

Fabien Frankel

Alison Oliver

Raúl Castillo

Silvia Dionicio

Phoebe Fox

Martha Plimpton

What is Task about?

From the acclaimed writer of HBO’s 2021 crime series Mare of Easttown, which starred Kate Winslet. Task has also enlisted another big name Hollywood star in the form of Mark Ruffalo.

According to Sky: “Set in the working-class suburbs of Philadelphia, an FBI agent (Mark Ruffalo) heads a Task Force to put an end to a string of violent robberies led by an unsuspecting family man (Tom Pelphrey).”

How many episodes will Task have?

The show is set to have seven episodes in total, which is the same length as Mare of Easttown. It will be released weekly on both sides of the pond.

