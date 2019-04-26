Strong men hit Doncaster

Stars of the UK’s strongest man have come together in Doncaster to launch the Battle of Britain UK’s Strongest Man Tour, which is taking place at the Dome in June.

Paul ‘Bad Boy’ Benton, captain of the Scottish team, who are the reigning 4 Nations Team Champions, took part in a feat of strength outside Doncaster Dome which was overseen by Glenn Ross, five times winner of the UK’s Strongest Man Competition.

Paul 'Bad Boy' Benton, captain of the Scottish team, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley

The event celebrated the Battle of Britain UK’s Strongest Man Tour, and is appearing at the Dome on Sunday June 30, it will see 16 strong men pulling trucks, flipping tyres and lifting world famous stones to find out which British nation is the strongest.

Stars appearing include Mark Felix, from England, Pa O'Dwyer, Ireland and UK's Strongest Man, Paul 'Bad Boy' Benton, Scotland, and Gavin Bilton, one of the UK’s biggest strongmen.

Chris Hone, head of commercial development at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which manages the Dome, said: “We were really excited to welcome Paul and Glenn to the Dome to give us a flavour of the incredible entertainment, feats of strength and sportsmanship we will all get to enjoy during the Battle of Britain UK’s Strongest Man Tour which comes to the Dome in June.

“Strongman is one of the fastest growing spectator sports in the UK so we expect demand to be high and look forward to welcoming as many people as possible. Tickets are on sale now.”

Tickets start at £20 and are available at: www.dclt.co.uk