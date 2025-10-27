Strictly Come Dancing fans were left shocked by the results last night 😭🕺💃

Strictly Come Dancing had a shock bottom-two last night.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Amber Davies faced the dance-off.

But one moment in particular ‘broke fans' hearts’.

It was another sad evening on Strictly Come Dancing as one more star waved goodbye to the ballroom floor. The dance-off was full of drama as two surprising celebs found themselves in the bottom two.

Despite having scored relatively well with the judges on Saturday (October 25), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Amber Davies found themselves at risk of going home after the public votes were totted up. Recap what happened in the fourth elimination of series 23 here.

Strictly Come Dancing fans were quick to take to social media to react to the latest dance-off and exit. But one moment in particular had fans getting emotional.

The Strictly moment that ‘broke fans hearts’

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman leaving Strictly Come Dancing: Reaction of Reddt users and replacement rumours. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

After Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s exit, one fan wrote: “I hate that Strictly is a popularity contest. Jimmy did not deserve to leave. Absolutely gutted for Jimmy!”

Another said: “I can't believe Amber and Jimmy were in the dance off! Shows what can happen tho. Gutted for the man, the legend that is Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink!”

One echoed: “Absolutely devastated Jimmy and Lauren are out already. Need Lauren to get a winner contender next year. She’s the best pro by a mile on the female side.”

Reacting to Amber being in the dance-off, one fan wrote: “It's like Fleur East & Ashley Roberts all over again. Why do the public dislike talented Young females with Experience on Strictly.”

Another echoed: “I am giving four of my five my votes to this lovely girl next week if she dances as well as she has been. My heart ached to see her cry tonight.”

A viewer said: “Amber apologizing to Lauren and Lauren saying it’s alright it’s okay breaks my heart.”

