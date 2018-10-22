Spooky family-friendly Trick or Treat Trail in Doncaster

Visit Doncaster’s Harry Potter themed event in the Market Square this Halloween!

Let The Sorting Hat tell you your fate and even try out your skills at Wand class. You'll meet characters from the films including Hagrid, Professor Snape and Harry himself.

Pick up your Trick or Treat Treasure Map and join in the fun at 13 ghoulish venues across the town, where you can trick or treat safely with all the family and take part in free craft sessions, fun entertainment and - of course – lots of treats...

Here are the 13 spooktacular venues for the Trick or Treat Trail:

All of the venues will have their own activities and treats for you throughout the day this Saturday October 27, all you need to do is dress up and join in!

There's no start or finish and you can visit as many or as few as you like.