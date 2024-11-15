Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson’s boxing match will be broadcast on Netflix.

It is not the only fight that fans will get to watch.

The full undercard has been announced for the fight in Texas.

Netflix’s first major boxing event will see internet star turned fighter Jake Paul take on former world champion Mike Tyson in a highly publicised but controversial bout. But it will not be the only fight to get tongues wagging on the night.

The undercard is set to feature a highly anticipated rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. There will also be a bout with the WBC welterweight world title on the line.

Boxing fans have been warned that making this mistake when watching the fight on Netflix could cost them as much as £1,000. While Brits unable to stay up into the wee hours might be wondering if they can catch up on it after the fact - find out more here.

What time does the main card start - is it on Netflix?

The rematch of Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano is on the undercard for the Paul vs Tyson fight. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix 2024 | Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Netflix 2024

Netflix’s coverage of the fight will begin at 1am British time on Saturday November 16 - or 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on Friday November 15 in the United States. Adjust for other time zones where appropriate.

The main card will start with Netflix’s broadcast - so see the above times. There will be a preliminary card as well, which will be live from 10pm on Friday for UK audiences and will stream live on Most Valuable Promotions’ YouTube, Netflix Sports YouTube, and Tudum.

Who is on the preliminary undercard?

The fights which will be live on YouTube will be: Shu Shu Carrington Jr. vs. Dana Coolwell, Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica and Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool (WBO super middleweight world title).

Which fights are on the main card?

MVP and Netflix have confirmed the main card for the Paul vs Tyson fight. It will include the following bouts - listed in the order they will take place:

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos (WBC welterweight world title)

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 2 (Undisputed super lightweight world title)

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

The co-main event features undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor (23-1, 6 KOs) vs. unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KOs) in the most anticipated women's boxing rematch in history. Taylor won the first fight in 2022 by a split decision.

How long will the rounds be?

The round lengths for the main card fights including Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson have been confirmed. They will be as follows:

Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

There will be a maximum of six rounds of three minutes each.

Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos

For the second fight on the main card, there will be a maximum of 12 rounds. Each will last three minutes.

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano

The highly anticipated fight will have a maximum of 10 rounds - the same length as their previous match-up. The rounds will last two minutes each.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

For Paul vs Tyson, there will be a maximum of eight rounds. They will last two minutes each, it has been confirmed.

