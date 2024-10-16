Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sources point to two acts closely associated with the Gallaghers

Oasis’ highly anticipated reunion shows might have finally found its first support acts.

Sources close to band have mentioned two huge names from the Britpop world that have links to the Gallaghers already.

The report comes as the band revealed Cage The Elephant as their support act during their US tour.

We made our predictions who would be supporting Oasis during their eagerly-anticipated reunion shows of 2025, and now sources have confirmed we were almost correct.

In an exclusive with The Independent this morning, sources close to the band have revealed plans to support the Gallaghers during their performances with two acts said to have already been booked as part of the huge reunion shows - with a distinctive Northern feel to them.

Sources close to Oasis have revealed two names set to support the band during their 2025 reunion shows in the UK | Getty Images

Those sources have claimed that both Richard Ashcroft of The Verve and Cast are expected to perform with the band, with the two support acts long having established relationships with Noel and Liam Gallagher.

Ashcroft has been a longtime friend of both Gallaghers, with his band The Verve having supported the group back in 1993, while Ashcroft as a solo act has acted as support for both Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds previously.

Richard Ashcroft on stage at Robin Park Arena

Meanwhile Cast, formed in 1992 by former The La’s member John Power , have been a continual name in Britpop since they rose to fame in the mid ‘90s during the heyday of “Cool Britannia.” They released their debut record, All Change , in 1995 and had a clutch of hit singles including “ Free Me ” and “Guiding Light.”

Cast split in 2001 after a poor reception to their fourth album, Beetroot. The band reformed nine years later and released their fifth record, Troubled Times, but Noel Gallagher is said to have described watching Cast live as a “religious experience” in an interview with the band for the Daily Record.

The band previously supported Oasis during their historic Knebworth shows in 1996, along with The Charlatans, Manic Street Preachers, and Dreadzone.

The news comes as Oasis revealed that Cage The Elephant would be the support act for the North American leg of their 2025 reunion tour and unveiled one final show in Melbourne during the band’s tour of the Southern Hemisphere late next year.

Do you think that Cast and Richard Ashcroft are befitting to open for Oasis during their huge UK shows in 2025, or were you hoping for another act instead? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.