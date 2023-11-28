Superstar DJ to launch new Doncaster nightclub as legendary venue is reborn
and live on Freeview channel 276
Labyrinth will open its doors in Silver Street on Saturday – with DJ and producer Tom Zanetti taking to the decks on launch night.
Since opening as the Top Rank suite in 1964, the venue has gone through a number of guises including Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky.
Organisers say they are “mega excited” for the launch of the new club and as well as all the latest club sounds, the venue promises 3D visuals, CO2 blasts, ‘extreme sound and detail,” pyrotechnics and a “VIP nightclub experience.”
If that wasn’t enough, a Clubland Classix night featuring Flip ‘N’ Fill, N-Force and many more has been arranged for December 16.
And a spokesman added: "On Mad Friday, we have something unbelievable in the pipeline - probably the biggest brand new annual event to ever happen in the city that has never been done before and can only be held at the club.
"We have had a huge response and positive feedback from lots of people in the city and other venues on the concept and the events we are bringing.”
“Distant memories and elements of Top Rank, Rotters, Visage and Trilogy will come back to life again in Doncaster city.
“Your new escape from reality is about to unfold.”
Leeds DJ Zanetti has enjoyed chart success with tracks such as Darlin’ and You Want Me and has also enjoyed a reality TV career, appearing on Celebs Go Dating, Made In Chelsea and First Dates.