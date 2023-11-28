Superstar DJ to launch new Doncaster nightclub as legendary venue is reborn

A legendary Doncaster nightclub is set to begin its latest chapter this weekend with a superstar DJ kicking off its new launch.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Labyrinth will open its doors in Silver Street on Saturday – with DJ and producer Tom Zanetti taking to the decks on launch night.

Since opening as the Top Rank suite in 1964, the venue has gone through a number of guises including Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers say they are “mega excited” for the launch of the new club and as well as all the latest club sounds, the venue promises 3D visuals, CO2 blasts, ‘extreme sound and detail,” pyrotechnics and a “VIP nightclub experience.”

Most Popular

Tom Zanetti will officially launch Labyrinth in Doncaster this weekend.

If that wasn’t enough, a Clubland Classix night featuring Flip ‘N’ Fill, N-Force and many more has been arranged for December 16.

And a spokesman added: "On Mad Friday, we have something unbelievable in the pipeline - probably the biggest brand new annual event to ever happen in the city that has never been done before and can only be held at the club.

"We have had a huge response and positive feedback from lots of people in the city and other venues on the concept and the events we are bringing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Distant memories and elements of Top Rank, Rotters, Visage and Trilogy will come back to life again in Doncaster city.

“Your new escape from reality is about to unfold.”