Pubs join forces for Doncaster's biggest fancy dress party ever as event returns

The annual event is back this Saturday July 29 – with hundreds expected to take part – with people urged to think creatively and colourfully with their costumes.

All revellers heading out into Doncaster on Saturday are being urged to don fancy dress outfits in the party, which began several years ago and has now become an annual event.

A spokesman said: “It’s not long now until we are participating in Doncaster’s Biggest Fancy Dress Party Ever! But there is still plenty of time to get your outfits planned.

Doncaster's annual Fancy Dress competition takes place this Saturday.

“Aside from being the biggest fancy dress party in Doncaster, there will also be prizes for the best dressed male and female.

"This is also a great opportunity to raise money for the charity of your choice.

“Why not get the whole office to dress up in pyjamas and hit the town and run a corporate fundraiser?

The participating venues are Hallcross, O’Donegans, Tiki, Jacques, Social, Vibe, Mint, Manana, Club Subterranea, Yorkshire Grey, Flares, Boogie Bar, St. Leger Tavern, Mambo, Ballers, Frank & Stein, Pop Works, Coco, The Old George, Bone Idle, Vintage, Relish, Tropic, The Queens Crafthouse, Mason Arms The Rum Rooms, Black Bull, Olde Castle, The Library, Coach And Horses, Railway, Pinchos, Saracens, Nelsons, Angel And Royal, Yates, Lockwood, Slug And Lettuce, Bentleys,Salutation and The Gate House.