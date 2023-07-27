News you can trust since 1925
Pubs join forces for Doncaster's biggest fancy dress party ever as event returns

Nearly 40 Doncaster city centre pubs are joining forces for what is being billed as Doncaster’s biggest fancy dress party ever.
By Darren Burke
Published 27th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 11:17 BST

The annual event is back this Saturday July 29 – with hundreds expected to take part – with people urged to think creatively and colourfully with their costumes.

All revellers heading out into Doncaster on Saturday are being urged to don fancy dress outfits in the party, which began several years ago and has now become an annual event.

A spokesman said: “It’s not long now until we are participating in Doncaster’s Biggest Fancy Dress Party Ever! But there is still plenty of time to get your outfits planned.

Doncaster's annual Fancy Dress competition takes place this Saturday.
Doncaster's annual Fancy Dress competition takes place this Saturday.
    “Aside from being the biggest fancy dress party in Doncaster, there will also be prizes for the best dressed male and female.

    "This is also a great opportunity to raise money for the charity of your choice.

    “Why not get the whole office to dress up in pyjamas and hit the town and run a corporate fundraiser?

    The participating venues are Hallcross, O’Donegans, Tiki, Jacques, Social, Vibe, Mint, Manana, Club Subterranea, Yorkshire Grey, Flares, Boogie Bar, St. Leger Tavern, Mambo, Ballers, Frank & Stein, Pop Works, Coco, The Old George, Bone Idle, Vintage, Relish, Tropic, The Queens Crafthouse, Mason Arms The Rum Rooms, Black Bull, Olde Castle, The Library, Coach And Horses, Railway, Pinchos, Saracens, Nelsons, Angel And Royal, Yates, Lockwood, Slug And Lettuce, Bentleys,Salutation and The Gate House.

    This event is strictly 18+ and those taking part are urged to drink responsibly.

