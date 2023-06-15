News you can trust since 1925
Popular Doncaster club undergoes makeover and rebrand as it prepares to re-open

A popular Doncaster night spot is being given a rebrand and new name as it prepares to re-open to clubbers.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST

Club Subterranea will open its doors in Lazarus Court on July 1 – with a VIP opening.

The venue, formerly known as The Establishment, is undergoing a total refurbishment and makeover ahead of the re-opening.

A new DJ booth has been installed with alterations also being made to the bar and dancefloor areas.

Club Subterranea is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: Club Subterranea Doncaster).Club Subterranea is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: Club Subterranea Doncaster).
Club Subterranea is coming to Doncaster. (Photo: Club Subterranea Doncaster).
    A club spokesman said: “The countdown is on – Club Subterranea is coming.

    "We can’t wait to show you this brand new underground concept in the heart of Doncaster’s Lazarus Court.

    “Just wait until you see what we’ve been up to.”

    The venue is also hiring, with a range of job opportunities available and anyone interested is being urged to get in touch.

    If you would like to join the team, email an up to date CV to [email protected]

