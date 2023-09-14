New Doncaster nightclub and bar opens its doors in city's party street

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Storm has recently arrived on Silver Street, replacing Hogans, following a major overhaul.

And bosses are also looking at schooling up and coming DJs and music stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club spokesman said: “We will be opening a music studio to teach up and coming DJs and producers called Storm Studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Storm has opened its doors to revellers in Silver Street.

Most Popular

“Storm is investing heavily in the future of Doncaster’s night life and is looking for local talent to be part of our journey.

"If you are a local DJ and think you can pull a crowd then please get in touch as we would love to hear from you.

"We will be trialing local talent over the next few months to find our permanent team. If you are or know someone that could fit that description then please get in touch.