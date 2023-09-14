News you can trust since 1925
New Doncaster nightclub and bar opens its doors in city's party street

A brand new Doncaster nightclub has opened its doors in the middle of the city’s bustling party street.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
Storm has recently arrived on Silver Street, replacing Hogans, following a major overhaul.

And bosses are also looking at schooling up and coming DJs and music stars.

A club spokesman said: “We will be opening a music studio to teach up and coming DJs and producers called Storm Studios.

Storm has opened its doors to revellers in Silver Street.Storm has opened its doors to revellers in Silver Street.
    “Storm is investing heavily in the future of Doncaster’s night life and is looking for local talent to be part of our journey.

    "If you are a local DJ and think you can pull a crowd then please get in touch as we would love to hear from you.

    "We will be trialing local talent over the next few months to find our permanent team. If you are or know someone that could fit that description then please get in touch.

    "Our recording studio will open very soon so this is a perfect time to get involved.”

