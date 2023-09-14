New Doncaster nightclub and bar opens its doors in city's party street
Storm has recently arrived on Silver Street, replacing Hogans, following a major overhaul.
And bosses are also looking at schooling up and coming DJs and music stars.
A club spokesman said: “We will be opening a music studio to teach up and coming DJs and producers called Storm Studios.
“Storm is investing heavily in the future of Doncaster’s night life and is looking for local talent to be part of our journey.
"If you are a local DJ and think you can pull a crowd then please get in touch as we would love to hear from you.
"We will be trialing local talent over the next few months to find our permanent team. If you are or know someone that could fit that description then please get in touch.
"Our recording studio will open very soon so this is a perfect time to get involved.”