Legendary Doncaster nightclub set to be reborn as new nightspot Labyrinth

A legendary Doncaster nightclub which has welcomed dancers for nearly 60 years is set to be reborn under yet another new guise.
By Darren Burke
Published 25th Jul 2023, 16:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 16:16 BST

Labyrinth is set to open its doors in Silver Street later this year and will be the latest incarnation of a night spot on the site.

Since opening as The Top Rank suite in 1964, the venue has gone through a number of guises including Rotters, Elektrik Avenue, Ritzy, Visage, Trilogy and Kooky.

Owners of Labyrinth have been teasing its arrival on social media.

A new nightspot by the name of Labyrinth is set to rise in Silver Street. (Photo: Labyrinth Doncaster).A new nightspot by the name of Labyrinth is set to rise in Silver Street. (Photo: Labyrinth Doncaster).
    Sharing photos of ongoing work to transform the venue, a spokesman said: “Who remembers Trilogy?

    “Digging up past memories of iconic Doncaster clubbing history.

    “We can proudly announce part of Doncaster’s only large scale super club will relive once again with extreme detail and an experience like never before.

    “Distant memories and elements of Top Rank, Rotters, Visage and Trilogy will come back to life again in Doncaster city.

    “Your new escape from reality is about to unfold.”

