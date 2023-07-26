Host of superstar DJs line up for huge Doncaster clubbing night event
A field of big name DJs are set to tear into Doncaster later this year for a huge dance night celebratin.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Jul 2023
By Darren Burke
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Keep It Tidy will see legendary dance label Tidy Trax return to Doncaster Warehouse ahead of its 30th anniversary celebration next year.
The event, which takes place from 4pm to midnight on September 9, will feature dance music legends Andy Farley, Mark Sherry and Rob Tissera as well as many more delivering a night of hard house and trance.