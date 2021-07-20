Doncaster nightclub counting down to huge re-opening party as lockdown lifted

The Warehouse will be hosting an eight hour Freedom Party on Saturday – the first time the club has opened in more than 16 months.

The Marshgate venue will open from 9pm to 5am, with tickets needing to be booked in advance.

A spokesman said: “Well guys, the wait is almost over, not long now – we can finally open our doors to the public without restrictions. It has been along time coming and we’re almost there.”

All tickets bought over the past 16 months are still valid.

A spokesman added: “We have no issue with anyone still wanting to wear face coverings, if it makes you feel safe it is after all down to individual choice and we expect others to respect that choice.”