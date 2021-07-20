Doncaster nightclub counting down to huge re-opening party as lockdown lifted
Clubbers are getting set to party in Doncaster this weekend with one of the town’s biggest venues hosting a huge re-opening party to mark the end of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.
The Warehouse will be hosting an eight hour Freedom Party on Saturday – the first time the club has opened in more than 16 months.
The Marshgate venue will open from 9pm to 5am, with tickets needing to be booked in advance.
A spokesman said: “Well guys, the wait is almost over, not long now – we can finally open our doors to the public without restrictions. It has been along time coming and we’re almost there.”
All tickets bought over the past 16 months are still valid.
A spokesman added: “We have no issue with anyone still wanting to wear face coverings, if it makes you feel safe it is after all down to individual choice and we expect others to respect that choice.”
Clubbers can contact the information line on 01302 579081.