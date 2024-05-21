Doncaster club launches daytime parties for dancers who don't want late nights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Doncaster nightclub has launched daytime parties – for clubbers who don’t fancy late nights.

Club Sub in Lazarus Court is staging the daytime parties every Saturday from 2.30pm to 8pm.

Dubbed “Sub After Dark,” the events offer all the usual clubbing experiences, hits and sounds and drinks – but without the late finish.

A Club Sub spokesman said: “Lots of daytime nightclub parties like these are popping up around the UK.

"This is a totally new venture for Doncaster and for the people who want to get the club experience without the late night!”

It follows the success of Day Fever, a nationwide project launched by actress Vicky McClure and her husband Jonny Owen to create daytime parties for over 30s across the UK.