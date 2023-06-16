News you can trust since 1925
Charity drag night to be held at Doncaster LGBTQ+ bar this weekend

A fundraising charity drag night will be held at a Doncaster LGBTQ+ bar this weekend.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 12:57 BST

The Library in Doncaster city centre will play host to a string of drag queens and performers on Saturday – with all cash from ticket sales for the event going to AKT, a charity which supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who have been made homeless.

Often, because of their sexuality, young people can be made homeless by their own friends and families by being disowned after coming out, with the charity coming to their aid.

The event will be hosted by Doncaster drag star ZenZara and will features a host of other performers from across Yorkshire including Sue Decreme, Dodo Caligari, Dominoe, Adeya Rest and Ginger Slice as well as other surprise acts.

A charity drag night will be held in Doncaster.A charity drag night will be held in Doncaster.
    Tickets for the event are priced at £4 each and are available from The Library. The show will get under way at 8pm.

