The Library in Doncaster city centre will play host to a string of drag queens and performers on Saturday – with all cash from ticket sales for the event going to AKT, a charity which supports members of the LGBTQ+ community who have been made homeless.

Often, because of their sexuality, young people can be made homeless by their own friends and families by being disowned after coming out, with the charity coming to their aid.

The event will be hosted by Doncaster drag star ZenZara and will features a host of other performers from across Yorkshire including Sue Decreme, Dodo Caligari, Dominoe, Adeya Rest and Ginger Slice as well as other surprise acts.

A charity drag night will be held in Doncaster.

