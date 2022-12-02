Britney Spears announces concert at Doncaster bingo club - well, sort of!

Bada Bingo is coming to Buzz Bingo in Doncaster on December 9 – and promises to be ‘the most weird and wonderful night.’

Descrirbed as ‘the new alternative night out in Doncaster’ there will be a chance to win crazy prizes including a wheelie bin at the ‘wild bingo rave.’

And a Britney Spears tribute act will be performing a live set one more time too.

The crazy night will combine bingo, Britney Spears and wheelie bins.

A spokesman said: “Bada Bingo are coming to Doncaster and it’s set be one crazy night full of weird and wacky moments.

"We are offering an alternative night out that’s different to anything else in the market.

"Forget Instagram flower walls and neon signs, this party is all about living in the moment and letting your hair down, making sure you leave with a story to tell, not that one pic to post on Instagram.

“Think you know bingo? Think again.

"This bingo rave is set in an old-school bingo hall but there’s twist.

"The lights are down, the music is loud. Confetti and flashing lights. You’ll be playing for some belly-laughing prizes such as a wheelie bin and lots, lots more

"There will be rave rounds, dance classics, bangers, mass singalongs, confetti showers and dance offs.”

And if that wasn’t, bingo lovers will be able to party away to a feast of Britney classics.

A spokesperson for the brand said “At Bada Bingo we are devoted to creating an experience that will have you laughing for days.

"We are all about creating a safe space for people to come and let their hair down, and live and laugh in the moment.

"We want to offer an alternative night out that is far from your instragrammable destinations. We want people to leave with confetti in their hair and a story worth telling, rather than a picture for their instagram”.

Bada Bingo are running events up and down the UK in retro Buzz Bingo Halls.

