'Best free party in the north' is back as legendary Doncaster club night Wrong returns

Wrong attracted dance music lovers from all over the region back in the day - and now its back to do it all over again.

The free night, stacked with what organisers describe as ‘jackin’ house classics’ will be held at the Tattooed Goose in Doncaster city centre on May 5.

Described as ‘music for wrong ‘uns,’ DJs Rich Pinder, Kieran Frearson and Marvin Watson will be serving up a string of much-loved house and dance favourites throughout the night at the venue on the corner of High Street and Scot Lane.

The infamous Wrong club night is returning to Doncaster.

Organiser Dan Reddish said:

“Wrong is back!

“We ran Wrong for a number of years back in the day at infamous venues like Toast and Tonic as well as taking it on tour to Leeds.

“Was a crazy fun ride which got us noticed by Mixmag and recognised as the best free party in the North – the annual Mad Friday events were absolutely crackers!

“Seems like we've been asked almost weekly lately by someone to bring it back including Ste Maguire who's offered to give it a home at the brilliant Tattoed Goose bang in the centre of Doncaster.