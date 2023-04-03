'Best free party in the north' is back as legendary Doncaster club night Wrong returns
A legendary Doncaster club night is set to offer the ‘best free party in the north’ all over again with a reunion night, years on from its heyday.
Wrong attracted dance music lovers from all over the region back in the day - and now its back to do it all over again.
The free night, stacked with what organisers describe as ‘jackin’ house classics’ will be held at the Tattooed Goose in Doncaster city centre on May 5.
Described as ‘music for wrong ‘uns,’ DJs Rich Pinder, Kieran Frearson and Marvin Watson will be serving up a string of much-loved house and dance favourites throughout the night at the venue on the corner of High Street and Scot Lane.
Organiser Dan Reddish said:
“Wrong is back!
“We ran Wrong for a number of years back in the day at infamous venues like Toast and Tonic as well as taking it on tour to Leeds.
“Was a crazy fun ride which got us noticed by Mixmag and recognised as the best free party in the North – the annual Mad Friday events were absolutely crackers!
“Seems like we've been asked almost weekly lately by someone to bring it back including Ste Maguire who's offered to give it a home at the brilliant Tattoed Goose bang in the centre of Doncaster.
“DJs will be on the decks playing all the original Wrong jackin’ house classics and it will be a great opportunity to catch up with some of the old regulars – nd as always entry will be free.”