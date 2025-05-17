The future of Doctor Who has been the subject of a lot of discussion recently. According to reports, a decision has not been made on the future of the show after the current season.

Rumours have also swirled around whether Ncuti Gatwa could hang up the keys to the Tardis and be replaced - whether soon or later. The long-running sci-fi show does regularly switch its main character due to The Doctor’s regenerative abilities.

Six actors have played The Doctor as a lead role in the modern revived era - dating back to 2005 and Christopher Eccleston. While a surprise seventh doctor has also appeared from time to time.

But if Ncuti Gatwa was to leave Doctor Who, who are the runners and riders to potentially replace him? Gambling.com have taken a look and offered up the latest odds - and it includes plenty of surprises and some left field options.

1 . Danny Dyer - 2/1 This would make for a very different incarnation of The Doctor, but Danny Dyer is currently 2/1 to replaced Ncuti Gatwa via Gambling.com. He is fresh off a big win at the BAFTA TV awards. | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Jo Martin - 15/8 Could a return of The Fugitive Doctor be the way forward for Doctor Who? Introduced during the Thirteenth Doctor's adventures as a lost incarnation of The Doctor, Jo Martin returned in a flashback during The Story and the Engine in 2025. Fleshing out what happened during The Fugitive Doctor's time in the Tardis could make for strong story potential. Jo Martin is 15/8 to be the next Doctor via Gambling.com. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI Photo Sales

3 . Hugh Grant - 6/4 One that feels a bit left field - and like wishful thinking - but Hugh Grant has among the shortest odds to be the next Doctor Who. He has dabbled in TV over the years including an episode of HBO's The Regime - and was in a Doctor Who Red Nose Special back in 1999. He is 6/4 to replace Ncuti Gatwa via Gambling.com. | BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales