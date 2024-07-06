A long-awaited sequel in a hit comedy series, Liam Neeson versus adverse weather and the remarkable true story of a British WWE star, are among the most popular films on Netflix in the UK this weekend. The omnipresent streaming giant started to publish a list of its top 10 films and shows a few years ago and if you are struggling to decide what to watch it can help as inspiration.

But with 10 popular films to choose from it can be hard to narrow it down. If a couple of the titles have caught your eye, you still need to put your foot down and pick one eventually.

To help you decide your next film to watch on Netflix, we’ve pulled together the Rotten Tomatoes ratings for the current Top 10 on the UK version of the streaming service (as of 4 July). Find out which have the backing of critics - and which they say you should avoid.

1 . Netflix Top 10 films The 10 most popular films on Netflix UK and which ones have the best Rotten Tomatoes ratings. | Adobe/ Rotten TomatoesPhoto: Adobe/ Rotten Tomatoes Photo Sales

2 . Number 10 - Fighting with my Family (12) - 93% Certified Fresh Based on the incredible true story of WWE star Paige, Florence Pugh plays a young English woman who makes the journey from wrestling outsider to the big leagues. It has a 93% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics saying it “muscles past clichés with a potent blend of energy and committed acting that should leave audiences cheering”. | Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty ImagesPhoto: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Number 9 - Kiss the Girls (18) - 34% Rotten Morgan Freeman stars as iconic detective Alex Cross in this adaption of James Patterson’s hit book series. With several women missing, time is running out to stop an elusive kidnapper before he makes his next move. It has a 34% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics saying it is “a clunky thriller that offers few surprises”. | Joseph Lederer/Paramount PicturesPhoto: Joseph Lederer/Paramount Pictures Photo Sales

4 . Number 8 - Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (PG)- 49% Rotten The beloved children’s book series was brought to the screen in 2010 by early Harry Potter films director Chris Columbus. Percy Jackson discovers he’s the demigod son of Poseidon and embarks on an epic quest to save his mother. It has a 49% rotten rating on Rotten Tomatoes with critics saying it “benefits from a strong supporting cast, a speedy plot, and plenty of fun with Greek mythology”. | Stephen Lovekin/Getty ImagesPhoto: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Photo Sales