The band have added a new London date alongside two new dates in Glasgow and Liverpool in 2026

The Black Parade is set for a longer period of time in the UK in 2026.

My Chemical Romance have announced additional tour dates for the country next year.

They include an additional date in London and dates in Liverpool and Glasgow.

Two shows didn’t seem like it was enough for My Chemical Romance in the United Kingdom in 2026 - and you would be right, with the announcement of several additional shows now being added to ‘The Black Parade’ World Tour.

Initially only playing two nights at London’s Wembley stadium, the band have since added a third London date to their schedule, and as announced as part of their wider world tour dates, have included two new locations for performances in the country.

My Chemical Romance have now added two additional UK tour destinations and additional London shows for the 2026 expedition | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The group will now be performing at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool in June, before heading north of the border with a show at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park, before making their way for a now three-night engagement in the capital.

The band have also announced a rotating cast of opening acts during the tour, including Franz Ferdinand, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, BABYMETAL, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta. However, no details as to who will be the support during the new UK tour dates have been confirmed.

Could there be more shows to come, though, as their next tour date following London takes place on July 15 in Italy?

Where are My Chemical Romance performing on their 2026 UK tour now?

The band will now be performing the following dates at the following venues in 2026:

June 30: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

July 4: Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

July 8: Wembley Stadium, London

July 10: Wembley Stadium, London

July 11: Wembley Stadium, London

When can I get tickets to see My Chemical Romance perform on their 2026 UK tour?

General ticket sales for the additional My Chemical Romance tour dates will go on sale through outlets such as Ticketmaster from September 26 at 12am BST. Currently, there is no indication of pre-sale tickets for these additional shows.

