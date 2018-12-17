Diva fronts charity appeal

Singing star Lesley Garrett is adding her voice to a national BBC Christmas appeal on behalf of a South Yorkshire dementia charity.

The Doncaster Diva is a patron and keen supporter of Lost Chord, the charity that provides vital interactive musical sessions for people living with dementia in care homes and day centres across the country.

Young struggling musicians are also helped along by the charity.

On December 23 Lesley will make a special BBC Radio 4 appeal, at 7.54am and at 9.26 pm, with a further repeat at 3.27pm on December 27.

Lesley is determined to raise as much money as she can for people like her aunt who struggled with dementia. Visit www.lost-chord.org.uk