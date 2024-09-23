Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Adam Driver and Dustin Hoffman among the big names in Francis Ford Coppola’s new epic feature. 🎞

Francis Ford Coppola’s long-envisioned “Megalopolis” is finally hitting cinemas this week.

The film, a passion project for “The Godfather” director, stars Adam Driver, Giancarlo Esposito and Dustin Hoffman.

But ahead of the film’s opening in UK cinemas, has “Megalopolis” been worth the wait, and why the long delay with its release?

After decades of production hell, hold ups and a pandemic to boot, one of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s biggest cinematic visions is finally released with “ Megalopolis .”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The film has been an idea of Coppola’s since the 1980s, describing the film as a “deeply personal work” drawing inspiration from Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi landmark, “Metropolis,” with the original black-and-white feature drawing on the same themes of class struggle in a utopian society “Megalopolis” does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yet, forty years later and huge advancements in technology have finally led “ The Godfather ” director to realise his vision, with the film making its world premiere at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival - but despite the hype, certain behind the scenes reports may have tainted its final form.

Reports emerged regarding the conduct on the set of “Megalopolis,” claims that Coppola not only has strongly denied but also began a libel lawsuit against those who published the claims. There then was an issue about distribution , with some reports suggesting that Coppola demanded a higher fee for the rights, hence the lack of immediate release information after its world premiere.

So after all the fighting to get the work out into the world, is “Megalopolis” worth checking out when it’s released in the UK this weekend?

What is “Megalopolis” about?

Francis Ford Coppola's long-awaited dream project "Megalopolis" is finally released in UK cinemas this week - but is it worth just over two hours of your weekend? | Lionsgate

The official synopsis for “Megalopolis” reads: “In a decaying metropolis called New Rome, idealist architect Cesar Catilina is granted a licence by the federal government to demolish and rebuild the city as a sustainable utopia using Megalon, a material that can give him the power to control space and time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His nemesis, Mayor Franklyn Cicero, remains committed to a regressive status quo. Torn between them is Franklyn's socialite daughter and Cesar's love interest Julia, who, tired of the influence she inherited, searches for her life's meaning.”

Why did it take so long for “Megalopolis” to be made?

Coppola conceived Megalopolis as early as the 1980s, envisioning it as a sprawling epic exploring the rebuilding of a utopian version of New York City. However, the scale and ambition of the film meant that it would require a significant budget—one that Coppola struggled to secure for decades.

Coppola’s own financial difficulties in the 1990s and early 2000s, exacerbated by some of his ventures outside of filmmaking (such as his winery), further delayed his ability to fund Megalopolis himself. The film was always intended to be an expensive production, which made it difficult to move forward without significant financial backing.

Even after securing financing and moving forward with production in 2022, Megalopolis faced numerous challenges. Coppola's unconventional filmmaking style, creative clashes with crew members, and the firing of much of the visual effects team led to delays and increased the film’s budget.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As time passed, technology and filmmaking techniques evolved, which allowed Coppola to explore new ways of realising his ambitious vision for Megalopolis. Virtual production stages, extensive use of green screens, and advancements in visual effects opened new possibilities that weren’t available when he first conceived the project, further influencing his decision to move forward.

Who stars in “Megalopolis?”

US director Francis Ford Coppola (3rdR) speaks past (fromL) US actor Laurence Fishburne, US actress Aubrey Plaza, British actress Nathalie Emmanuel, US actor Adam Driver, US screenwriter Roman Coppola and US actor Giancarlo Esposito a press conference for the film "Megalopolis" during the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 17, 2024. | AFP via Getty Images

With this being Francis Ford Coppola’s biggest cinematic vision, so comes an incredible cast of A-List performers including Adam Driver, Giancarlo Eposito and Laurence Fishburne providing narration throughout the film.

How long is “Megalopolis?”

According to IMDB, “Megalopolis” has a run time of 138 minutes, or in layman's terms 2 hours and 18 minutes in total.

What age rating is “Megalopolis?”

The British Board of Film Classification has rated “Megalopolis” as a 15 rated film due to “strong language, violence, sex, drug misuse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In their summary for the reasons why the film was rated a 15, the BBFC explained: “An architect’s ambitions to rebuild a city as a futuristic utopia are challenged by its warring ruling families in this fantastical US drama, in which the evils of power and hedonism are depicted.”

Have early reviews for “Megalopolis” been positive or negative?

Polarising. The premiere at Cannes Film Festival really did divide audiences and critics alike, with “Megalopolis” currently sitting on a score of 51% on Rotten Tomatoes , leaving it with a “rotten” rating.

The critics consensus states that the film is “more of a creative manifesto than a cogent narrative feature, Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis is an overstuffed opus that's equal parts stimulating and slapdash,” with perhaps the most savage of comments coming from Impulse Gamer who wrote “Francis Ford Coppola only had a concept of a plan. This is a poor film that fails to sustain its dramatic tension or fully utilise its rich cast.”

“Megalopolis” is out in UK cinemas on Friday September 27 2024 including Vue and Odeon. Those who have an Odeon MyLIMITLESS membership can watch the film as part of your membership this month - for more details on what MyLIMITLESS offers cinema goers, visit the official webpage on the Odeon’s website .