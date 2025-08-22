MasterChef UK will not be on as usual tonight - and this is why 🚨📺

MasterChef UK is back on our screens for its latest season.

Two more heats took place on the BBC this week.

But when will the next quarter-final take place?

The road to MasterChef glory has begun and amateur chefs are dreaming of forging a career in the culinary world. However, the show will not be on as usual tonight (August 22).

Originally filmed last year, the latest series was delayed due to investigations into allegations made into both of its presenters. Despite sacking John Torode and Gregg Wallace in July, the BBC announced it would air the season starting in August calling it “not an easy decision”.

MasterChef UK is in the early stages of the season, which means that the three episodes follow the pattern of heat, heat and then quarter-final to round out the week. A fresh group of amateurs stepped into the kitchen this week, but who is still in the competition?

Why is MasterChef UK not on TV tonight?

A series of allegations have been made against MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace | BBC/Shine TV

Having started earlier in August, the long-running cooking show has been airing three episodes per week on BBC One from Wednesdays to Fridays. However, the show has been moved from its usual slot this evening (August 22).

MasterChef UK’s latest quarter-final has been pushed back to Saturday evening (August 23) because of the start of the Women’s Rugby World Cup. The BBC will have coverage of the opening game of the tournament at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland today.

The broadcast will start at 6.30pm and continue through to 10pm, approximately. It runs through the usual start time for MasterChef and has caused it to be moved.

MasterChef UK will be back on BBC One on Saturday evening at 7.55pm. The episode will run for 30 minutes and will be followed by Casualty at 8.25pm.

Who is in the latest MasterChef UK quarter-final?

Across the two heats this week, 12 more amateur chefs have stepped into the MasterChef kitchen. Just six are left with three from each heat progressing to this next stage.

The amateurs will face a test set by food critic Jimi Famurewa this week. The line-up for the quarter-final is:

Hannah, 38 - Brighton

Naomi, 30 - Falkirk

Elisha, 24 - Kingston Upon Thames

Sophie, 25 - London

Michael, 33 - Walthamstow

Victoria, 47, - Middlesbrough

The preview, via Radio Times , reads: “Food critic Jimi Famurewa sets the brief for the week's quarter-final, challenging the contestants to put their own twist on a modern American classic. The three who deliver an American dream will earn themselves a place in knockout week, where they will join the best of the other heats for a showdown.”

Just three of the chefs will make it through to knockout week. But which ones will impress?

