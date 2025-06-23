Love Island has some strict and unusual rules when it comes to smoking on the ITV2 show 🌴

Love Island is celebrating a decade on TV.

A fresh set of hopefuls are looking to find the one in the villa.

But can the islanders take a smoke break during filming?

Love Island is one of the most iconic reality shows of the last decade. The series is celebrating 10 years on the air this summer, if you can believe it.

Since its relaunch back in 2015, the ITV2 favourite has become a firm fixture in the summer TV calendar. However while you may be intimately familiar with how the show works now - there are still some rules that you might not be aware of.

Viewers were ‘convinced’ they had spotted one of the stars using a vape during an episode recently - and were left wondering about the smoking rules. However it is not that simple and researchers from Haypp reveal the complex rules for vapers and smokers on the show and how producers keep a tight leash on the smokers' area.

Can Love Islanders Vape while on the show?

The golden rule is simple: if it's on screen, it's not happening. Any moments of an Islander smoking or vaping are immediately cut from the broadcast. This maintains the show's teen-friendly image and keeps the focus squarely on the relationships.

Despite some claims that viewers saw current contestant Dejon vaping, the object was actually a lip balm. ITV banned on-screen smoking in Love Island starting with the 2018 series. This change followed complaints from viewers about the prevalence of smoking on the show.

Designated area of the villa

Forget sneaking a cigarette by the pool. There's a specific, off-camera area dedicated to smoking and vaping.

Think of it as a hidden nook away from the main action, designed to keep these habits out of the public eye.

One islander at a time

This rule is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the show. Only one Islander is permitted in the smoking/vaping area at any given moment. This prevents Islanders from having secret chats, forming alliances, or discussing storylines away from the cameras, ensuring all the juicy drama unfolds where viewers can see it.

Islanders must declare if they smoke or vape before arriving

Before even setting foot in the villa, contestants must declare whether they smoke or vape. If they don't, they won't be allowed to partake during their time on the show. No last-minute declarations once you're in, just because you fancy a break from the cameras!

Smoking and vaping consumption are heavily regulated

It's not an unlimited supply. Islanders are reportedly allocated either a single vape or a maximum of 10 cigarettes per day. And don't even think about bringing your lighter back into the villa – anything to do with smoking and vaping must strictly stay in the designated area.

