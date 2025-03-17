This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

No need to ‘Guess’ who is set to open for Charli XCX as Party Girl Festival reveals it’s line-up 🎶🎤🎪

Charli XCX is taking over Lido Festival in London this June.

The ‘brat’ superstar is set to bring her ‘Party Girl Festival’ to Victoria Park with a clutch of artists set to compliment the Von Dutch singer.

Here’s who is set to join Charli XCX in London, along with the other acts performing at the brand-new two week festival.

It looks like it's going to be another 'brat' summer, with BRIT Award winner Charli XCX set to perform at a host of festivals this season.

While Lily Allen has questioned why Charli XCX wasn't selected as a Glastonbury headliner , the singer is set to headline the new Lido Festival , taking place at Victoria Park in London on June 14, 2025.

The festival, a two-weekend festival named after Victoria Park's historic Lido Field, is set to showcase Charli XCX and it’s other current headliners (more below), with curated line-ups that reflect the artists' musical influence.

In Charli's case, the event is set to become a 'Party Girl Festival,' according to her recent Instagram post , as Lido revealed the supporting acts for her headline performance.

Who is performing with Charli XCX at Lido Festival/Party Girl Festival?

London - get ready for a Party Girl Festival as support for Charli XCX's set at Lido Festival has been announced. | Getty Images

The line-up is diverse, reflecting her experimental and boundary-pushing style; 070 Shake brings her genre-bending blend of hip-hop and electronic, while A.G. Cook , a key collaborator, delivers his signature hyperpop sound. Bladee adds an ethereal, experimental edge, and Gesaffelstein injects dark, industrial techno.

Jodie Harsh brings high-energy house and techno, celebrating queer culture, and Kelly Lee Owens offers dreamy, atmospheric soundscapes. Magdalena Bay adds retro-futuristic synth-pop, blending catchy melodies with experimental production, all contributing to a rich and varied sonic experience.

The line-up continues with The Dare's new wave electronic vibes, The Japanese House's introspective indie-pop, and Yseult's powerful blend of R&B, pop, and electronic music.

Each artist brings their unique flavour, ensuring a dynamic and engaging show that reflects Charli's vision of a forward-thinking and inclusive musical celebration. More acts are set to be announced closer to the festival.

Charli XCX's 'Party Girl Festival' line-up

070 Shake

A.G. Cook

Bladee

Gesaffelstein

Jodie Harsh

Kelly Lee Owens

Magdalena Bay

The Dare

The Japanese House

Yseult

Who else is performing during Lido Festival 2025?

Massive Attack are among the huge names set to perform at Victoria Park this summer, as part of the brand new Lido Festival. | Getty Images

Lido Festival 2025 boasts a diverse line-up across its two weekends, featuring some of the biggest names in music.

On June 13th, LCD Soundsystem will headline, bringing their iconic blend of dance-punk and electronic rock. That same day also sees Turnstile performing as part of Outbreak Fest, offering a high-energy hardcore experience.

June 6th will be a significant day, with Massive Attack headlining, bringing their pioneering trip-hop sound. Jamie xx will also be performing, as will Arca , Sampha , Romy and Panda Bear , creating a very strong line-up of electronic and experimental music.

London Grammar and Celeste are also confirmed to perform, adding their unique sounds to the festival, and of course, June 14th will be curated by Charli XCX, with a large line-up of very talented artists.

Are there still tickets for Lido Festival 2025?

Tickets to attend the festival are still available, including those dates Charli XCX is performing - for more information or to avoid missing out, visit Ticketmaster UK .

Charli XCX will also be performing at Parklife 2025 alongside Glastonbury 2025 - for more information about the Manchester festival, visit our guide regarding that event.