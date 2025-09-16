The festival returns to help promote new perspectives through a series of conversations and fireside chats 🗣

Chuck D, Vicky McClure and Sally Wainwright OBE are just some of the names announced for Leeds International Festival of Ideas 2025.

The festival, taking place throughout October, brings together a diverse range of influential voices from culture, politics, science, technology and the arts.

Here’s the current list of hosts, panellists and keynote speakers appearing this year, along with five programme highlights that might pique your interest.

With a goal of challenging our understanding of the world and inspiring new ideas ahead of what the future may hold, the annual Leeds International Festival of Ideas returns to the city in a little under a month, with an incredible array of programming this year.

The festival, founded by LeedsBID and now in its fifth year, hosts a series of panel discussions, keynote speeches and fireside chats tackling a range of topics ever-present in modern times: politics, social issues, well-being and culture.

The hope is that promoting bold conversations, fresh thinking and new perspectives on some of the most pressing issues facing society and the public today might help in creating a mutual understanding of where we are and perhaps, rather than offering complete solutions, will instead provide an alternative means of thinking regarding issues many of us either have faced or continue to face.

This year’s line-up includes some huge names from the world of entertainment, but more importantly, representatives from different art forms and cultures offering their honest take on what is right, what is wrong and what we can do to promote some form of ‘common ground’ when it comes to some of life’s more complex matters.

Festival Director Martin Dickson hopes that some of the names included, and the addition of Young LIFI, will draw in a younger audience in 2025.

He said: “This year, we’re opening up the conversation to younger audiences with the launch of Young LIFI. Resilience and mental health are among the most important issues for the next generation, and by creating a platform for role models to share their stories, we hope to equip young people with tools to face challenges head-on.

Leeds is a city of voices and it’s vital that our younger voices are part of that.”

Who are the speakers confirmed for LIFI25?

This year's selection of panellists and key note speakers includes the likes of Chuck D, Sally Wainwright, Tamsin Grieg, Vicky McClure, Fred Sireix and many more. | Leeds International Festival of Ideas

Panellists and Hosts:

Headline and Key Speakers:

Five highlights set to take place at LIFI25

Chuck D: How Hip-Hop Changed the World (October 14 - 8pm)

Join one of music history's most influential figures, Chuck D of Public Enemy, as he discusses his life's work with broadcaster Nihal Arthanayake.

Chuck D transformed hip-hop into a powerful instrument for social and political change. Together, they will explore Public Enemy's genre-defying sound and the seismic cultural impact of hip-hop. This talk is an essential look at the struggle for social justice and the music that made the world stop and listen.

Sally Wainwright & Tamsin Greig: I Predict a Riot (October 15 - 8pm)

From riot grrrls to rebellious storytelling, join the creators of the new series ‘Riot Women’ to discuss female depictions on screen.

BAFTA-winning writer Sally Wainwright and acclaimed actor Tamsin Greig will be in conversation with Gaynor Faye, exploring the story behind their new drama about a Northern punk band. They'll also dive into wider themes of gender stereotypes and why it's so important to subvert outdated clichés in television and film today.

David Baddiel: Is Religion the Ultimate Culture War? (October 16 - 8pm)

In a world of rising conflict, is religion the ultimate driver of division?

Join comedian and author David Baddiel as he explores this provocative question with renowned academic and broadcaster Professor Mona Siddiqui. This bold conversation, with no laughter off-limits, will unpick how faith is used for political division and what it means to belong in Britain today

Vicky McClure’s Our Dementia Choir: Finding hope in creativity – music is medicine. (October 18 - 7pm)

Nearly a million people in the UK live with dementia, and Vicky McClure's mission is to show how music can help.

The BAFTA-winning actor will discuss the inspiring story of Our Dementia Choir, sharing how music can be a source of connection and a powerful form of medicine. Joined by Dr. Nicky Taylor, an advocate for accessible theatre, this talk will explore how the arts can offer hope, ending with a special live performance from the choir.

Young LIFI: How do young people acquire bouncebackability (October 17 - 12:30pm)

Young people today are faced with pressures from social media, the news, and school. So, how can they tackle challenges and recover stronger from setbacks?

Join the panel, including Shanequa Paris, for an empowering new event, co-curated with The Ruth Gorse Academy. Our panel of role models from the worlds of sport, broadcasting, and mental health will share their stories and offer practical advice on what it means to be resilient and succeed against the odds.

Where can I buy tickets to the events as part of LIFI25?

Tickets to all the programming as part of this year’s Leeds International Festival of Ideas can be purchased through the festival’s official website - but hurry!

As of writing, organisers have stated that 80% of tickets for this year’s festival have already sold, so don’t leave it to the last second - this is your (just under a) month’s warning.

