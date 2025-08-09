Plenty of names are being rumoured for I’m a Celebrity 2025... 🕷📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here is expected to return in the winter.

McFly’s Danny Jones is the reigning King of the Jungle.

But who are the names linked with the 2025 series?

It would not be winter in Britain without a series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here to get the nations talking. The iconic reality show has been a firm fixture in the build-up to Christmas for decades at this point.

McFly singer Danny Jones is the reigning King of the Jungle after he won the 2024 edition of the show. He finished ahead of the likes of Coleen Rooney and GK Barry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two disgraced BBC stars have recently been linked to the show. But who else is rumoured to be in the frame?

Who is rumoured for I’m a Celeb 2025?

I'm a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here presenters Ant and Dec. Photo by ITV. | ITV

ITV will not announce the cast of the latest edition of the reality show closer to the start date. I’m a Celeb usually begins in November and runs through to December.

William Hill has revealed the names currently being backed to enter the Jungle this winter. It includes the two axed MasterChef judges, Jambo from Hollyoaks and more.

The latest odds as of August 2025 look like this:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Will Mellor – 5/4

Jools Oliver – 6/4

Kate Cassidy – 2/1

Phil Taylor – 5/2

Tommy Fury – 3/1

Peter Crouch – 7/2

Ally McCoist – 7/2

Gregg Wallace – 4/1

Olivia Attwood – 4/1

Thomas Skinner – 4/1

Harry Clark – 4/1

Will Mellor is best known for his lengthy career in the world of TV, particularly in soaps. He played Jambo Bolton in Hollyoaks as well as more recently Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street.

In 2024, he played sub-postmaster Lee Castleton in ITV’s hit drama Mr. Bates vs The Post Office. He has also been in shows like Broadchurch and Two Pints of Larger and a Packet of Crisps.

Juliette ‘Jools’ Oliver is a former model and writer, perhaps best known for her marriage to TV chef icon Jamie Oliver. She is currently the second favourite to enter the jungle with William Hill at 6/4.

Who would you most like to see enter the jungle in 2025? Let me know your picks by email: [email protected] .

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.