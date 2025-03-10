Idlewild: Scottish alternative rockers set to tour the UK for the first time in six years - dates and tickets
- Legendary Scottish alt-rock act Idlewild are set to hit the road for the first time in six years.
- The group last toured the country in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Remote Part.
- The band are set for dates in Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester and many more locations.
Nostalgia returns once again in 2025, with the return to the live front of Scottish alternative rock act Idlewild - performing their first UK tour in six years.
The band, known for their smash hits You Held The World In Your Arms, A Modern Way of Letting Go and When I Argue I See Shapes, last performed live as part of Hogmanay 2024 at the Assembly Rooms in Glasgow, but have not toured the UK since their 20th anniversary celebrations for The Remote Part.
But the band are set for nine UK dates throughout October and December 2025, with dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Wolverhampton, London’s KOKO and two homeland performances in Aberdeen and Glasgow in December.
Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can pick up tickets to avoid missing out.
Where are Idlewild touring in the UK in 2025?
The Scottish rockers are set to perform at the following venues in the UK on the following dates:
- October 10 2025: Boiler Shop, Newcastle
- October 11 2025: Project House, Leeds
- October 12 2025: University of Wolverhampton at The Wulfrun Hall
- October 14 2025: Junction, Cambridge
- October 15 2025: O2 Academy, Bristol
- October 17 2025: KOKO, London
- October 18 2025: New Century, Manchester
- December 5 2025: Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen
- December 7 2025: Barrowland, Glasgow
When can I get tickets to see Idlewild touring the UK in 2025?
Pre-sale tickets
Those who have O2 Priority access can pick up tickets to the Bristol show from March 12 2025 at 10am GMT.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then take place on March 14 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster and TicketWeb (Newcastle date.)
