House of Guinness is here but who is in the cast? 🍻📺

House of Guinness is being served up today (September 25).

The historical drama is from Peaky Blinders’ creator.

But who is in the cast of the series?

Netflix is preparing to split the G and is serving up the very first pint of episodes from the House of Guinness. Fresh from the mind of Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight it follows the family behind the titular brewing company.

Taking place in the 19th century, it has been compared to the likes of Succession. Just with beer this time around.

The first season is about to be poured on Netflix - find out the exact time here. But who can you expect to see in the cast?

What to expect from House of Guinness?

House of Guinness. | Ben Blackall/Netflix

Netflix has offered up the first look at its next big historical epic to start this week. Created by Steven Knight, House of Guinness is about the Guinness family.

The brief synopsis from the streamer reads: “Set in 19th-century Dublin and New York, the story begins immediately after the death of Sir Benjamin Guinness, the man responsible for the extraordinary success of the Guinness brewery, and the far-reaching impact of his will on the fate of his four adult children, Arthur, Edward, Anne, and Ben, as well as on a group of Dublin characters who work and interact with the phenomenon that is Guinness.”

Who is in the cast of House of Guinness?

The premiere for Netflix's House of Guinness took place in London. Photo: Ben Blackall/Netflix | Ben Blackall/Netflix

The show is set to feature plenty of recognisable faces when it lands on streaming later this year. Former Game of Thrones star Jack Gleeson has returned to acting and is part of the cast.

One-time favourite to be the next James Bond, James Norton is also set to appear in the show. Viewers will remember him from Happy Valley as well as ITV’s Playing Nice from earlier in the year.

Netflix has confirmed the main cast for the show. It includes:

Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air, Manhunt) will play Arthur Guinness

Louis Partridge (Disclaimer, Enola Holmes) will play Edward Guinness

Emily Fairn (The Responder, Saturday Night) will play Anne Plunket (née Guinness)

Fionn O’Shea (Normal People, Dance First) will play Benjamin Guinness

James Norton (Happy Valley, Bob Marley: One Love) will play Sean Rafferty

Dervla Kirwan (True Detective: Night Country, Smother) will play Aunt Agnes Guinness

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, In The Land of Saints and Sinners) will play Byron Hedges

Niamh McCormack (Everything Now, The Magic Flute) will play Ellen Cochrane

Danielle Galligan (Shadow and Bone S1 & S2, Obituary) will play Lady Olivia Hedges

Ann Skelly (The Nevers, The Sandman S2) will play Adelaide Guinness

Seamus O’Hara (Blue Lights, An Irish Goodbye) will play Patrick Cochrane

Michael McElhatton (Game of Thrones, The Long Shadow) will play John Potter

David Wilmot (Station Eleven, Bodkin) will play Bonnie Champion

Michael Colgan (Say Nothing, The Regime) will play Rev Henry Gratton

Jessica Reynolds (Kneecap, The Wolf, The Fox And The Leopard) will play Lady Christine O'Madden

Hilda Fay (The Woman In The Wall, Spilt Milk (forthcoming)) will play Sultan

Elizabeth Daulau (Andor, Wicked) will play Lady Henrietta St Lawrence

How many episodes are in House of Guinness?

The first season of the historical drama is set to have eight episodes. All of them are released at the same time today (September 25), just in time for a weekend binge.

Filming took place in north west England, in locations such as Liverpool, Stockport, and Cheshire.

