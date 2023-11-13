The ever popular comedy club at Cast, Doncaster is back on Friday, November 17, with yet more critically acclaimed performers.

Headlining the show is Shazia Mirza, whose solo touring show ‘Coconut’ was nominated for Best Stand Up Tour in Channel 4’s National Comedy Awards.

A truly hilarious and sought after act all over the world her vast array of TV credits include Have I Got News For You, QI, The Jonathan Ross Show, House Of Games, The One Show, Pointless Celebrities and NBC's Last Comic Standing.

She has been described by The New York Times as ‘guaranteeing audience laughter with her biting deadpan observations’.

Ben Norris.

Opening the night is Ben Norris who has starred in Never Mind The Buzzcocks, They Think It’s All Over and Mock The Week.

Support comes via Al Stevenson, who Lost Voice Guy considers was always ‘destined to be a stand up comic’ and the energetic John Jones.