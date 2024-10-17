Flashback: The day Liam Payne watched fellow One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson captain the Doncaster Rovers Legends charity match
James Coppinger brought together present and past Rovers’ Legends and invited Louis as a special guest.
The game took place at the Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium.
Louis captained a team that played against James Coppinger’s team. Fellow One Direction member Liam Payne was also present to show his support for his bandmate, and he took part in a playful pre-match penalty shoot-out.
Louis’ team was the first one to score a goal. Unfortunately, though, they lost 4-7 to James’ team.
Despite the loss on the football field, Louis’ charitable heart and dedication/love for his fans were once again highlighted.
Louis played for Bluebell Wood, a children hospice which he has long been known to support. To show his support, Louis wore the Bluebell Wood t-shirt right before the game.
