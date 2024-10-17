Flashback: The day Liam Payne watched fellow One Direction band member Louis Tomlinson captain the Doncaster Rovers Legends charity match

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 17th Oct 2024, 15:16 BST
On April 19th, 2015, Louis Tomlinson took part in the Doncaster Rovers Legends game, a charity match which was organized as part of the James Coppinger’s Testimonial year.

James Coppinger brought together present and past Rovers’ Legends and invited Louis as a special guest.

The game took place at the Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium.

Louis captained a team that played against James Coppinger’s team. Fellow One Direction member Liam Payne was also present to show his support for his bandmate, and he took part in a playful pre-match penalty shoot-out.

Louis’ team was the first one to score a goal. Unfortunately, though, they lost 4-7 to James’ team.

Despite the loss on the football field, Louis’ charitable heart and dedication/love for his fans were once again highlighted.

Louis played for Bluebell Wood, a children hospice which he has long been known to support. To show his support, Louis wore the Bluebell Wood t-shirt right before the game.

