RECIPE: The king of the roast - rib of beef

Here at Mr Pickles’ Yorkshire Food Emporium we buy the whole cow so we have the full range of beef cuts, including traditional roasting joints such as topside and salmon cut.

However it’s the prestigious rib of beef that gets our Sunday roast vote.

The whole joint boasts four ribs and weighs a massive six to eight kilograms, but we tend cut it down with most customers taking a single rib for 4-6 people. No matter how many ribs you choose, it never fails to impress. The sturdy bones give the meat shape and hold it together whilst an ample layer of golden-yellow fat forms a protective barrier and adds contrast to the deep red of the beef.

But the rib of beef has substance as well as style. The bones don’t just keep the joint tidy, they play a role in the cooking process. As a good conductor of heat, bone helps meat cook evenly, but it also protects and insulates from the harsh heat of the oven. So, whilst one side of the rib joint is protected by fat, the other is protected by bone, and the meat is kept juicy and tender.

The cap of fat also serves a dual purpose. Along with a good level of marberling to the inside, it provides an extra hit of savouriness to the flavour. The end result is a roasting joint that looks the part, is relatively easy to cook and tastes fantastic.

To cook, we let the rib come to room temperature for about an hour, rub a little rapeseed oil over the meat and fat, then season before placing in an oven pre-heated to 200C-220C. This hot blast allows the meat to form a crust and replaces the need to sear meat separately in a pan.

After 20 minutes, or 30 if over 2kg in weight, turn the oven down to 160C-180C and cook for a further 10 minutes per 500g for rare, 15 per 500g for medium or 20 for well done. Once cooked to your liking, and you might want to use a meat thermometer to check, remove from the the oven, wrap in foil or a couple of tea towels and leave to rest in a warm place for at least 20-30 minutes before serving.

