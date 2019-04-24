Don Valley Arts Festival honours best of youth in South Yorkshire

Talented youth from across the region was out in force to showcase the best that South Yorkshire had to offer at one of the area’s most prestigious arts events.

Hundreds of performers took part in the region's biggest arts festival when it came to South Yorkshire.

Competitors from Doncaster and Rotherham joined many more from around the county at the Don Valley Arts Festival, held at Armthorpe Academy.

The Festival, which took place over three days, covered all aspects of the arts. Music classes included piano, brass, strings, woodwind, choirs, solos, duos, trios, rock and pop and singer songwriter categories. Speech and Drama classes included poetry, prose, acting, mime, improv, storytelling and even news reading. There was also an Arts Class, with the theme of In The Park.

Festival President Dorothy Weaver said: "It was a wonderful festival with some amazing performances from some very talented young people."

Outstanding performers were Declan Ryder, who was judged most impressive performer in the Speech and Drama Section, and Evangeline Barnby, who was judged the most outstanding performer in the Music Section.

Other performers included The Gb Pop Choir, winner of the Eric Murfin Cup for youth choir under 20 years of age; and songbird winners of the Ethel Boyes Trophy for Vocal Ensemble 13 Years and Under.