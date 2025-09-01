Let’s get rocked one more time as Def Leppard announces a five-date arena tour throughout mid-2026.

UK rock legends Def Leppard will be hitting the road once again in 2026.

The group are set to embark on a five-date UK arena tour throughout June and July next year.

Here’s the full list of locations the band are set to perform in, and how you can get both pre-sale access and when general ticket sales will commence.

Legendary arena rockers Def Leppard have officially announced a new run of UK tour dates for June and July 2026. The tour marks their return to Europe for the first time since their massive co-headline run in 2023 with Mötley Crüe.

The band is set to tear through several iconic venues, including a huge show at The O2 in London and a homecoming gig at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, following the band's blockbuster 2023 run, which was part of a two-year world tour that saw them perform in 27 countries on five continents, selling over 2.1 million tickets and headlining legendary venues like Wembley Stadium.

Now, they're back to bring their high-energy, classic rock sound to fans across Europe on their own.

Speaking about the tour, lead singer Joe Elliot revealed that “we’re very buzzed to announce our UK and Euro dates in 2026! Playing to our home crowd and our fans in Europe is very important to us, and we’ll be bringing a brand new show that will feature some surprises as well as the classics! See you soon!!”

Where are Def Leppard touring in the UK in 2026?

The rock legends will be performing at the following venues on the following dates:

June 28: OVO Hydro, Glasgow

June 30: Utilita Arena, Sheffield

July 2: The O2, London

July 4: bp pulse LIVE, Birmingham

July 6: Co-op Live, Manchester

When can I get tickets to Def Leppard’s 2026 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Artist pre-sales will commence for those with access to it from 10am BST on September 2, while O2 Priority and venue pre-sales will commence on September 3 from 10am BST.

Live Nation, additional venue, and Spotify pre-sales will then follow from 10am BST on September 4.

The remaining tickets will then go on general sale through Ticketmaster from 10am BST on September 5.

