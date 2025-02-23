Dancing on Ice’s start time for the semi-final has been confirmed ⛸

Dancing on Ice has reached the semi-final stage

ITV has confirmed what time it will skate onto your screen.

The show will crown a winner next week.

The competition is really starting to freeze up on Dancing on Ice as we reach the semi-final stage. ITV’s celebrity competition will crown a winner in just seven days time - if you can believe it.

Plenty of contestants have been eliminated from the competition so far. The final is just over the horizon and fans won’t want to miss out on the action.

But what time is Dancing on Ice on TV? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Dancing on Ice on TV tonight?

Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby are back to present Dancing on Ice. | ITV

The dancing competition will be back on ITV tonight (March 2). It is scheduled to start at 6.30pm this week - and the episode will last for 90 minutes including adverts and finishes at 8pm.

It will be followed by Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? on ITV1. The episode will also be available on catch-up via the on demand service ITVX.

Who are the hosts of Dancing on Ice in 2025?

The show will once again be presented by the duo of Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby. They worked together on the series in 2024, following Phillip Schofield’s departure from ITV.

Who is on the judging panel in 2025?

The celebrity dancers will face the eyes of four superstar judges - including an I’m a Celebrity favourite from last year. The judging panel includes former Britain’s Got Talent winner Ashely Banjo, Oti Mabuse and former Winter Olympic gold medal winning duo Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill.

Who won Dancing on Ice in 2024?

The last edition of the popular ITV show was won by former Corrie Star Ryan Thomas along with his professional partner Amani Fancy. He triumphed over radio presenter Adele Roberts and Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire.

