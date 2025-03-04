Your ultimate guide to Creamfields 2025: travel, banned Items, campsite opening times and current line-up
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Creamfields 2025 is set to take place in Daresbury once again this August Bank Holiday.
- The likes of ANYMA, Chase and Status, David Guetta, Martin Garrix and more are set to perform at this year’s festival.
- Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this year’s festival, including accommodation options for those wanting a little more pampering…
It’s tipped to be one of the biggest festivals of the summer - once again - but Creamfields 2025 is shaping up to once again be a can’t miss event in the world of dance music.
Taking place once more at Daresbury Estate, come rain or shine your experience at this year’s festival won’t be one rained off - thanks to the construction of HALO: the next evolution of the Runway stage,which debuted in 2022.
The large-scale, immersive experience features a 45-metre diameter circular outdoor arena, equipped with 360-degree and overhead video, lighting, and sound. Designed by renowned stage and show specialists Lucid Creates, HALO aims to deliver a visually and sonically groundbreaking festival experience.
With a who’s who already announced for this year’s proceedings, time for a little bit of admin before the big weekend over August Bank Holiday arrives. Namely, how to get to the festival site by train, car or coach and what not to bring to Creamfields to avoid being turned away at the gates.
When is Creamfields 2025 taking place?
Creamfields 2025 is set to take place from Thursday August 21 2025 until Monday August 25 2025.
Where is Creamfields 2025 taking place?
Creamfields is once again taking place at Daresbury Estate, Hall Lane, Daresbury, Warrington WA4 4AF.
Who has been confirmed so far for Creamfields 2025?
Quite a few names, many of which we’ve covered in our most recent announcement article; but as of writing (May 6 2025), the following acts, stage and day splits have been announced by Creamfields:
August 21 2025
Cream
- Chapter & Verse
- CamrinWatsin
- Camden Cox
- Beyond Chicago
- M.hummo
Rong
- Thrillseekers
- Christina Novelli
- Luvstruck
- Ciaran Mcauley
- Modea
- GIA
Cream Terrace
- Laidback Luke
- Sick Individuals
- Smack
- Rave Republic
- Calvin Logue
- Kola
Nation
- Schak
- Jason Cluff
- BK
- Jezza & Jod
- Yasmin Gardezi
- Toni
August 22 2025
Arc
- Chase & Status
- Sub Focus
- Arielle Free
APEX
- Fisher
- Vintage Culture
- Mau P
- Franky Rizardo
Steel Yard
- Eric Prydz
- Adam Beyer
- John Summit
- Cristoph
- Beccs Vernon
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Jamie Jones
- Hot Since 82
- Rossi.
- Alisha
- Goosey
Teletech
- Alex Farell B2B Sikoti
- Basswell B2B Onlynumbers
- Danielle Ciuro
- Fantasm
- Holy Priest
- Jazzy B2B Jowi
Misfit
- Ben Nicky
- Darren Styles
- Rooler
- Marlo
- Andy Whitby
- David Rust
- Tyler Jack
- Brad Pickle
- SPECIAL GUEST: Maddix
The Forest
- Eats Everything
- Sam Divine
- Kilimanjaro B2B
- Melé
- Oppidan
- Diffrent
Pepsi present - Future Sound of Egypt
- Aly & Fila
- Ferry Corsten
- Alessandra Roncone
- Ben Gold
- Chris Metcalfe
- Factor B
- Ruben de Ronde
- Sneijder B2B
- Paul Denton
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Murfi
- Molly Mouse
- Lee Ward
- MLN
- Pete James
August 23 2025
Arc
- Swedish House Mafia
Apex
- Hardwell
- Ben Hemsley
- Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike
- Argy
- Third Party
- Chris Stussy presents Linger AV DJ set
- Josh Baker
- Ellia Jaya
Steel Yard
- Amelie Lens
- Camelphat
- Dom Dolla
- Eli Brown
- Marco Carola
- Pete Tong
- Sara Landry
- Lau
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Patrick Topping
- Max Styler
- Prospa
- Raphi
- Solardo
Teletech
- blk.
- Cloudy
- Faster Horses B2B Morgan Seatree
- Funk Tribu B2B Bad Boombox
- Interplanetary Criminal
- Kander
- Kettama
- Novah
- Patrick Mason
- Princess Elf Bar
Sub_Aural
- Andy C
- Bou & B Live 247
- Culture Shock B2B
- Grafix
- Dimension
- Friction
- Hybrid Minds
- Koven
- Mozey
- North Base
- Rova
The Forest
- Gaskin
- JWAVE
- Locklead
- Luke Dean
- Nautica
- Obskϋr
- Paige Tomlinson
- Sidney Charles
Pepsi presents - RONG
- Bryan Kearney
- Mauro Picotto
- John O’Callaghan
- Will Atkinson
- Symmetrik
- Daxson
- Matty Ralph
- Liam Wilson
Pepsi presents - Goodgreef Xtra-Hard
- TNT
- Miss K8
- Adaro
- Ammara
- Klubfiller & Storm
- Alex Kidd
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James
- Murfi
- Molly Mouse
- Lee Ward
- MLN
- Pete James
August 24 2025
Arc
- David Guetta
- Oliver Heldens
- D.O.D
- Jodie Harsh
- Amelia Preston
APEX
- ANYMA
- Hannah Laing
- Max Dean
- Martin Garrix
- Marsolo
- Lucia Cors
Steel Yard
- Sonny Fodera
- Gorgon City
- Duke Dumont
- Danny Howard
- Jazzy
- Rob McPartland
HALO presented by SHEIN
- Ewan McVicar
- Four Tet
- Salute
- Chloé Robinson
- Villager
Fatboy Slim Loves
- Fatboy Slim
- Miss Monique
- Luuk Van Dijk
- L.P. Rhythm
- Joella Jackson
Teletech
- AZYR
- Horsegiirl
- I Hate Models
- KTK
- Nico Moreno
- Restricted
The Forest
- Boris Brejcha
- Franky Wah
- Layton Giordani
- James Organ
- Niva
- SPECIAL GUEST: East End Dubs
Pepsi presents Full On Trance
- Billy Gillies
- Cosmic Gate
- Nifra
- Kimmic
- Shugz
- Maria Healy
- Mark Roma
Pepsi presents Full On
- Brennan Heart
- Uberjakd
- Mddltn
- DKH
Hospitality
- Rob Crouch
- Jesse James
- Murfi
- Luke Pompey
- Lee Ward
- Pete James
- Mr Jay
- JAT
- Jamie Payne
- Drew Mooney
- Harry Mannion
What time do gates or the campsites open at Creamfields 2025?
Opening and closing times are set to be confirmed by Creamfields closer to the date of the festival, however in previous years access to the campsite usually takes place from 12pm on the Thursday of the festival.
Day ticket holders will be able to enter the festival site’s main arena on Friday at 3pm, with the main arena opening for those people at 2pm on Saturday and 12pm on Sunday. Again, in previous years the main arena will close at 11:30pm Thursday and Friday, then at 4:30am on Saturday and then 11:30pm on the final night of the festival.
Both the campsite and the car parks will also close at 12pm on the Monday following the event, but again these times may change once Creamfields reveal more information.
Can I leave the Creamfields 2025 festival site and return the same day?
No, unfortunately not; you cannot leave the Creamfields 2025 festival site and return on the same day, much like previous years. Once you’re in - you’re in.
What are my travel options to get to Creamfields 2025?
By car
The festival takes place in Daresbury, Cheshire, in North West England, conveniently located near Liverpool and Manchester. To help reduce traffic congestion and make your journey smoother, all routes to the festival will be clearly signposted. Following these dedicated festival signs will get you to the site faster and with minimal delays.
Organizers strongly advise against using sat-nav systems, as road closures will be in place around the festival grounds, which could lead to unnecessary detours. Also, remember to book a car park pass now - it’s much cheaper than purchasing one on the day.
If you're arriving by taxi, please ensure your driver follows the signs to the designated Drop-Off & Pick-Up point. For a smoother experience, Creamfields recommend using pre-booked taxis, agreeing on the fare before your journey begins, and noting the driver’s ID badge and vehicle plate in case you need to report any issues to the on-site taxi marshals.
If you're using a Hackney cab, make sure the meter is running and that the driver is aware they must drop off only at the official festival Drop-Off point.
By train
The closest train stations to the festival site are Runcorn Station, Warrington Central, Warrington Bank Quay, and Liverpool Lime Street. These stations are well connected to the main rail network, with shuttle buses running to and from the festival throughout the day and night.
Expect increased demand on trains to and from Warrington Bank Quay between Thursday, August 22, and Monday, August 26, due to Creamfields Festival. A queuing system may be in place, so allow extra time for your journey. Creamfields shuttle buses will operate between Warrington Bus Interchange and the festival site.
Trains to and from Runcorn will also be busier than usual over the festival weekend, and a queuing system may be in place. Shuttle buses will run from the festival site to Runcorn station when leaving. However, there are no shuttle buses running to the festival from Runcorn, so plan your journey accordingly.
By coach
Big Green Coach is the official travel partner for Creamfields for the 16th consecutive year, offering carbon-neutral return coach services directly to the festival’s coach park.
Coaches depart on Thursday or Friday, with all return journeys on Monday and tickets start from £75, with an option to secure a seat for £1 and pay in installments. Booking in advance is recommended.
I don’t want to camp - what other accommodation options are there for Creamfields 2025?
If you’re not one to trek around with a tent on your back, then there are some other options to make Creamfields a pampered experience.
From En-Suite tent houses to a crew hut or a simple, pre-pitched tent, check out the other accommodation options available through the Creamfields website.
What items should I not bring with me to Creamfields 2025?
Ah yes, the old banned items situation; as it stands you should not be bringing any of the following items with you to the festival site, period:
- Aerosols
- Air horns
- Animal (except registered hearing or guide dogs)
- Balloons
- Blow torches
- Professional camera equipment (including SLR cameras)
- Campfires
- Children under 18 years old
- Chinese lanterns
- Clothing/garments/items which promote Cultural Appropriation
- Disposable vapes
- Drones and Other Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
- Firearms, weapons, sharps and anything that could be used as a weapon
- Firework
- Fireworks, flares, pyrotechnics and smoke bombs
- Flag poles (flags are permitted)
- Gas Canisters/cylinders
- Glass (small makeup mirrors are permitted)
- Gazebos
- Generators
- Hammers (wooden or plastic camping mallets may be permitted)
- Hexamine tablet fuel blocks
- Illegal substances including so called “legal highs” and laughing gas.
- Laser pens
- Penknives
- Projectiles
- Petrol burners
- Radios / Walkie-Talkies
- Razors / Razor Blades (electric razors permitted)
- Selfie Sticks
- Skateboards and rollerblades, hover-boards, scooters, bicycles, and other personal motorised and non-motorized vehicles
- Sound System / Portable Speakers
- Spray cans
- Unauthorised marketing materials
However, the following items are allowed to Creamfields, so long as they stay within the confines of the campsites:
- Alcohol (1 x 24 can/plastic crate of beer/cider or drink of choice and 1 litre of spirit or wine in a plastic bottle.)
- Bags over A4 in size (anything larger than A4 will not be allowed in the main arena)
- Camping equipment
- Chairs/Stools/Inflatable loungers
- Computer equipment (at the owner’s own risk)
- Disposable BBQs (booking in tents is banned)
- Empty reusable plastic & metal bottles / Coffee cups
- Food (campers only)
- Soft drinks (Day ticket holders may bring 500ml sealed plastic bottle of water)
- Solid fuel cooking stoves
- Tobacco for personal use
- Umbrellas (large golfing umbrellas are banned)
What’s the weather forecast meant to be for Creamfields 2025?
It’s a bit early to be looking at the weather forecast for Creamfields 2025, but then again it’s always best to be optimistic, right?
In which case, Accuweather reports that historically on average, the area where Creamfields takes place usually has highs of 18° and lows of at worst 12° across the area. But double check before the event, please!
Are there any tickets left to attend Creamfields 2025?
There are still an assortment of tickets and hospitality packages available for Creamfields 2025; for more information or to pick one up today, visit Ticketmaster UK.
Heading to another festival in 2025? Why not check out our guides to Download Festival, Wireless 2025 or TRNSMT 2025 for more helpful information?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.