Cirque: The greatest show where musical theatre meets circus coming to Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 16th Jul 2024, 14:15 BST
It’s time to step into the light. Escape for a night like no other, where you are taken into a world where the very best of musical theatre showstoppers meets jaw-dropping circus spectacular.

A world that explodes into colour as everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway hits combine with breath-taking, amazing performances, incredible contortionists, and thrilling feats of agility and flair.

It’s the brand-new variety spectacular everyone is talking about. Welcome to Cirque: the award-winning, smash-hit sensation that is fun for all the family.

Let the music lift you on a truly wondrous journey bursting with kaleidoscopic colour.

Stars of the West End combine with incredible circus performers as the biggest hits from your favourite theatre shows are brought to the stage in unique, spellbinding style.

An all-star cast performing the big, big numbers from your favourite shows are joined by mesmerising circus stars – making for an enchanting production that is charming and astonishing in equal measure.

The show is coming to Cast: 7th September 3pm and 6pm, and 8th September 12.30pm and 4pm.

Tickets from £28 visit https://www.castindoncaster.com/whats-on/

