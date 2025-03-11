Cheltenham 2025: who are the presenters, pundits and commentators on ITV?
- Cheltenham Festival will be shown live on ITV this week.
- The four-day event runs from March 11 to 14.
- ITV’s line-up of presenters and pundits has been confirmed.
ITV has confirmed its line-up of presenters, pundits and commentators for Cheltenham this week. The four-day festival is being broadcast on the channel once again in 2025.
The exact time the coverage will start each day has been confirmed by the broadcaster. ITV Racing has been the home of Cheltenham Festival since 2017 - and has signed a deal through to the end of 2026.
But who will be the faces and voices of ITV’s coverage this week? Here’s all you need to know:
Who is ITV’s presenter for Cheltenham 2025?
The broadcaster’s coverage from the four-day festival will be hosted by Ed Chamberlin once again. He has been the ITV Racing presenter since 2017 and has become a familiar face to regular watchers of Cheltenham and other major events.
Before becoming the host of ITV’s horse racing coverage, Ed Chamberlin previously worked for Sky Sports. He first appeared on Sky in 1999 and in 2011 he replaced Richard Keys as the main football presenter - a position he held until 2016.
Who are the pundits for Cheltenham 2025?
Throughout the four-day festival, ITV will provide its viewers with analysis from AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh, Megan Nicholls and Mick Fitzgerald. Many of the analysts need no introduction.
AP McCoy is a former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner and 2010 BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Ruby Walsh was a successful jockey during his decades long career, before retiring in 2019.
Megan Nicholls has been an analyst for ITV Racing since 2021, while former jockey Mick Fitzgerald has been a regular on the broadcaster’s coverage since 2017.
There will also be reports from Luke Harvey, Alice Plunkett, Oli Bell, Rishi Persad and Matt Chapman. Oli Bell is the presenter of The Opening Show and also a relief presenter for the main coverage.
Brian Gleeson will be providing betting news throughout the week.
Who is on commentary during Cheltenham 2025?
ITV’s lead commentator throughout the four-day festival will once again be Richard Hoiles. Expect to hear his familiar tones across the full week.
Are you planning to watch Cheltenham 2025 this week? Let me know by email: [email protected].