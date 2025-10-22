Celebrity Traitors has waved goodbye to yet more stars - but who left in episode 5? 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is back - but not all of the cast came with it.

The latest murdered victim has been confirmed.

Meanwhile one star was banished at the roundtable.

After an astonishing wait, the Celebrity Traitors is back and the cloaked villains have struck again. Fans were left fearing for three of their favourites at the end of last week.

The BBC spin-off finally returned tonight (October 22) for the fifth episode of its debut season. Unfortunately, not all of the stars made it to breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The terrible trio of Alan, Jonathan, and Cat had picked their latest victim and one of the famous faces would be hearing the banishees wail. But the murdered star was not the only one to leave in the latest episode.

What happened on Celebrity Traitors this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was murdered on Celebrity Traitors today?

The Celebrity Traitors kicked-off last night, with 19 stars joining the show. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

Heading into the fifth episode of the season, fans had been left on a huge cliffhanger. Three stars were at risk of murder and the wait to discover which would leave was brutal.

The trio of: Charlotte Church, David Olusoga, and Kate Garraway were at risk. Each jumped out to the Traitors, but one of them would not make it to breakfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was revealed that the fourth celeb to be murdered was: Charlotte Church.

Explaining the reasoning, Cat said it “doesn’t give any indication it is us”. Alan pointed out that it would cause a ripple through the faithful as they wondered why it was her.

It left the faithful “befuddled”, in the words of Celia. Meanwhile Claudia revealed that seven faithful had already been eliminated.

Who was banished on Celebrity Traitors?

Speaking at breakfast in the morning, Celia continued to be frustrated at how the roundtables have gone. She described it as being “like a train” once it gets going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephen pointed out that Clare had raised suspicion about Charlotte and suggested they keep an eye on her. Alan cheekily told them to watch how she reacted in the morning.

Joe Marler was on the warpath at breakfast and wanted to do away with the niceties and get on with hunting Traitors. While Nick started to wonder about Cat, but decided not to name her to keep himself safe - rather wisely.

Jonathan Ross was concerned about the “bloodlust” forming with the faithful and how it could put the Traitors (and him in particular) at risk.

Joe announced that he was suspicious of all the actors, because of their specific set of skills. He told Mark Bonnar that he was his suspect number one - perhaps because of his previous acting roles as villains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His overdramatics at the roundtable has started to raise suspicions with the faithful. Cat suggested that Joe M’s theory makes sense and raised the names of Jonathan and Stephen.

In a VO, she floated, potentially throwing a fellow traitor to the faithful to give them a win. Could it be the end for one of the trio?

Mark continued to come under suspicion, especially with Jonathan and Alan stirring the pot. Joe M was the leader of the crusade against him from the faithfuls.

After the mission, Lucy wondered why Stephen Fry hadn’t been murdered yet and if that could be a sign he was really a traitor. Alan informed Mark he had a theory about him and was going to reveal it at the roundtable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick also was Stephen over Jonathan - at least for now. Kate declared that she had been “so useless” so far, perhaps due to her journalistic balance training.

Stephen felt “of course” it could be Jonathan, saying he would have the brains for it. But he was put off by the murder of Ruth, wondering if he could be so bold to pull that off.

However, Joe M’s started to come up and was pushed by David. It raised alarms with Joe W, because he had previously been so quiet.

The votes ended up going to:

Mark Bonnar - 4

David Olusoga - 4

Kate Garraway - 2

Jonathan Ross - 1

Stephen Fry - 1

This meant that the players had to vote again - except for David and Mark. However, if it was all square once again, it would end up going to chance.

The second vote looked like this:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bonnar - 5

David Olusoga - 5

So it went to the hands of fate and fans will have to wait until tomorrow to find out the result.

Full list of stars who have left Celebrity Traitors so far

Murders

Paloma Faith (episode 2)

Tom Daley (episode 3)

Ruth Codd (episode 4)

Charlotte Church (episode 5)

Banishments

Niko Omilana (episode 3)

Tameka Empson (episode 3)

Clare Balding (episode 4)

When is Celebrity Traitors on next?

The show will be back in just under 24 hours time on BBC One. Celebrity Traitors will return for episode six of its debut season tomorrow (October 23).

It is set to start at 9pm on Thursday evening, the same time as all the previous episodes. It will mark the end of the third week of the reality series.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.