Celebrity Traitors is back after another break.

Celebrity Traitors has returned for another round of episodes and viewers are all saying the same thing. Fans quickly took to social media to call it the ‘highlight of the week’.

The BBC’s blockbuster hit spin-off show returned tonight (October 29) after a six day break. It saw yet another exit after the result of last week’s cliffhanger was revealed.

But the hilarious mission saw audiences rush to heap praise on it. Here’s all you need to know:

Celebrity Traitors fans all say same thing about the show

Alan Carr on Celebrity Traitors | BBC/Traitors

It might have been six days since we’ve had an episode but the wait was more than worth it. The show came flying out the traps and returned with a truly memorable mission.

Fans of the show can sometimes be divided on the challenges, but this one has been a true highlight. It saw the players split into pairs and having to cross a bridge suspended in the air.

Alan Carr’s hilarious reaction while in mid-air had viewers full of laughs. One said: “Watching Alan is the highlight of my week lmao.” Another added: “This is my favourite challenge of the series, it was so fun.”

A fan echoed: “Alan is utter comedy gold.” Another joked: “It’s like I’m a celeb gone wrong.”

While one said: “I want Celia to guide me through my entire life.” The mission saw the players add £10,000 to the prize pot.

Celebrity Traitors is airing on BBC One on Wednesday and Thursday nights. The final is set to take place on November 6.

Episodes of Celebrity Traitors start at 9pm. It will continue on October 30 with the penultimate one.

Read through the latest fan theory from viewers. See if their predictions came true in this latest episode.