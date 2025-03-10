The line-up for the first ever Celebrity Traitors has been predicted by the bookies. Due to film this year, it will see famous faces travel to the Scottish Highlands for the devilish game.

Unlike the usual BBC series, the spin-off will see celebrities enter the Traitors Castle - instead of regular joes. Since being announced there has been heavy speculation about who could be part of the cast.

The Mirror reports that Daisy May Cooper and her brother Charlie Cooper had been due to appear, but quit just weeks before filming was due to begin. Reportedly due to the siblings not wanting to be away from their young families for such a long time.

Fortunately plenty of other big names are rumoured and MyBettingSites.co.uk have rounded up the list of the favourites for the cast. Here are the stars predicted to appear on Celebrity Traitors.

1 . Bob Mortimer - 12/5 The comedian - known for his partnership with Vic Reeves and also the BBC's Gone Fishing - could be heading to the Traitors Castle. He is 12/5 to appear in the show, according to MyBettingSites. | Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

2 . Richard Osman - 12/5 The House of Games host and Pointless creator (as well as best-selling crime fiction author), Richard Osman could soon be heading into Traitors Castle. He is also 12/5 to be part of the cast via MyBettingSites. | Joe Maher/Getty Images

3 . Jonathan Ross - 11/5 One of the judges on the most recent season of The Masked Singer - as well as host of his very own talk show - Jonathan Ross is predicted to be among the Celebrity Traitors cast. He is 11/5 via MyBettingSites to appear in the BBC spin-off. | Joe Maher/Getty Images